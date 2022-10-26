Sidney wins sub-district over Scottsbluff

The Class B-8 sub-district in SIdney began Tuesday and was completed on Wednesday as the Sidney Red Raiders downed the Scottsbluff Bearcats, sweeping them 25-20, 25-10, 25-16.

Coming into the game, both were set to play in a district final games and this B-8 championship was more to see where they would land in the seedings.

“It’s something that Scottsbluff hasn’t done in a while so I know the girls are looking forward to it. They’ve earned it, they’ve worked hard all season and that was honestly one of their big goals in the beginning, was to get to this district final game,” Bearcat coach Leslie Foral said. “I’m just proud of them and glad that we made it there.”

After finishing their game on Tuesday, the Raiders watched the Bearcats’ game against Gering and talked about anticipating the moves that Scottsbluff would make.

“The girls watched Scottsbluff play a little bit (Tuesday) and just watched them from a different angle, which they did,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said. “We talked about anticipating and knowing what Scottsbluff was going to do before they did it. Our girls really read the ball well tonight, adjusted and just played lights out.”

The entire match looked like both from the previous day, where the teams kept the ball alive with miraculous saves. For Scottsbluff though, it took a lot out of them.

“I thought the girls, in the first set, jumped out strong, they were really fighting to keep those balls alive and they didn’t quit on anything,” Foral said. “I think just going through that and falling a little bit short might’ve taken a little too much out of us, so I think we fell flat going into the second set. Third set we just didn’t have anything left.”

The hustle plays from both days showed the focus and determination that both teams had.

“Our girls have been very focused and determined. (Tuesday) they had some great hustle plays and I think that just spurs them on to play even faster and more aggressive,” Smith said. “Scottsbluff, and credit to them for coming ready to play that first set, and then our girls just stayed the course and stayed focused on what we needed to do in this 30x30 square and found the floor.”

The first set was back and forth as the teams went point for point with each other. The first timeout of the match was from Scottsbluff when trailing Sidney 21-17. The Raiders would score four of the next eight points for the 25-20 set win.

The second and third sets started the same as Sidney went out on a run. The second frame was an 11-6 run before the Bearcats called a timeout. It wouldn’t do much as the Raiders went on a 14-4 run to end the set, winning 25-10.

The third frame saw the Bearcats try to put up a fight but ultimately fell in the final set 25-16.

Going into the district final, Sidney plans to focus on the basics and fine tune other aspects of their game.

“We’re just going to refocus and focus on our basics,” Smith said. “We’ve got to continue to fine tune serving and serve/receive, clean up a little bit and get ready for Saturday.”

Scottsbluff’s approach will have them work to get healthy and controlling what they can against their opponent.

“Honestly, a lot of the things we need to work on are just stuff that we can control and minimizing some errors,” Foral said. “We’ll just do that sort of stuff at practice and hopefully we can get healthy again and be ready to go on Saturday.”

Both teams will be playing in a district final on Saturday as the No. 5 Raiders host the No. 12 Omaha Duchesne Academy Cardinals while No. 11 Scottsbluff travels to No. 6 Seward for a matchup with the Bluejays. Game times will be announced later in the week.