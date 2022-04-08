Sidney's Beier, Gering golf finish second

After a postponement due to wind earlier in the week, the Sidney boy’s golf invite on Friday saw Red Raider John Beier finish second individually and the Gering Bulldogs finish second behind Ogallala as a team.

“I’m very happy with how the guys performed today. They have been working hard and it showed today,” Gering coach Jon Hutchison said. “The weather today started cool and windy, but it turned out to be a beautiful day.”

Even though the wind wasn’t as bad as when the invite was originally scheduled for (April 6), the wind still played a factor throughout the day.

“We struggled this morning but battled as the day went on. We had five guys medal so I’m proud of this group’s resilience,” Alliance coach Brandt Banzhaf said. “Our guys are the first to tell you they know better than to blame factors out of our control.”

With the season being in the early stages, every team has something they want to improve on. For Alliance, they have been improving every day but were struggling with their putting in Sidney.

“I thought we gave ourselves chances today around the green. Our approaches are continuing to improve,” Banzhaf said. “The boys did a great job of getting up but had trouble knocking down putts.”

Gering has one returner on the team who has competed at the varsity level, so there is a lot of potential and room for improvement.

“There is always room for improvement, but I am very happy with what I saw today. With Dalton (Weise) being the only guy that played in varsity competition last year, I am pleased with how the other guys competed,” Hutchison said. “There is a lot of potential with our team and we have to keep working hard in practice so we can establish some consistency to continue to compete in tournaments throughout the year.”

As for the rest of the season, the teams know they have a long way to go and will work to build off of how they’ve done so far.

“Our guys are competitors, they know we’re far from a finished product,” Banzhaf said. “Our district is going to be extremely tough and they know we have got to improve in every aspect if we want to compete with the best in our area.”

Hutchinson felt proud of how his team did but felt like there was a lot left on the course.

“We will need to continue working on being consistent with our scoring. We have some very good golfers this year, but they left a lot of strokes on the course today,” Hutchison said. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am of the team. I am excited to watch them compete throughout the year.”

Aside from being in Sidney, part of the Scottsbluff golf team competed in the Cheyenne East Invite where they took second with a 325 score and Austin Thyne won with a 73.

Team Results

2. Gering, 341

3. Chadron, 354

4. Alliance, 359

5. Sidney, 360

7. Scottsbluff, 389

8. Crawford, 400

Individual Top 20 Results

2. John Beier, Sidney 80

3. Dalton Weise, Gering 80

5. Jack Maser, Gering 81

7. Taytom Timbers, Alliance 81

8. Jacksyn Behrends, Chadron 84

9. Kelan Dunn, Gering 86

10. Jayden McCracken, Alliance 87

11. Chase Olsen, Chadron 88

13. Broc Berry, Chadron 88

14. Tommy Dredia, Scottsbluff 90

15. Cole Hanley, Sidney 91

18. Isaac Weems, Alliance 93

20. Jack Lilley, Sidney 94

Scottsbluff and Torrington at Cheyenne East

Team Results

2. Scottsbluff, 325

11. Torrington, 400

Individual Top 20 Results

1. Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 73

5. Gage Gibson, Torrington 75

T17. Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff 83

T17. Treyten York, Scottsbluff 83

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

