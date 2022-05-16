Sidney's Beier, Scottsbluff golf wins B-4 district

The Class B-4 district golf meet happened on Monday at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook as the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Sidney’s John Beier finished on top, qualifying for state next week.

The Bearcats finished with a team score of 349, ahead of second place Ogallala with 358. Also qualifying as a team was McCook with 361.

The top finisher for Scottsbluff was senior Austin Thyne in second with an 81. Thyne finished one stroke behind Sidney’s John Beier, who had an 80. Beier was the only state qualifier for the Red Raiders.

Also finishing in the top 10 for the Bearcats was Kaedon Patton in third with 84. For the Bearcats, Tommy Dredla shot a 91, Noah Shaddick had a 93 and Treyten York finished with a 101.

Like Sidney, Chadron and Gering each had one state qualifier. Cardinal Jacksyn Behrends finished fifth with an 88 and Bulldog Jack Maser was eighth with an 89.

Other top 10 qualifiers from the district saw McCook have two; Jonas Sommerville in fourth (85) and Landon Kmoch rounding out the top finishers (90). Ogallala had three as Caleb Castillo (88), Corbin Murphy (88) and Jake Hiltibrand (89) finished in sixth, seventh, and ninth respectively.

After McCook in the team scores, Chadron just missed qualifying by finishing fourth (382). The rest of the Panhandle schools saw Sidney (390) in sixth, Gering (395) in seventh and Alliance (402) in ninth.

Other Class B teams who will be heading to state include Omaha Skutt Catholic (312), Elkhorn North (320) and Omaha Concordia (320) from the B-1 district. The B-2 and B-3 districts will be decided on May 17.

The Class B state tournament will be at Scotts Bluff Country Club on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25 with tee off at 9 a.m.

Individual Top 10

1. John Beier, Sidney 80; 2, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 81; 3. Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff 84; 4. Jonas Sommerville, McCook 85; 5. Jacksyn Behrends, Chadron 88; 6. Caleb Castillo, Ogallala 88; 7. Corbin Murphy, Ogallala 88; 8. Jack Maser, Gering 89; 9. Jake Hiltibrand, Ogallala 89; 10. Landon Kmoch, McCook 90.

Teams

1. Scottsbluff, 349; Ogallala, 358; 3. McCook, 361; 4. Chadron, 382; 5. Cozad, 385; 6. Sidney, 390; 7. Gering, 395; 8. Gothenburg, 399; 9. Alliance, 402; 10. Broken Bow, 409; 11. Holdrege, 437; 12. Lexington, 441.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

