Sidney's Deer sprints to all-class gold

Sidney’s Mitchell Deer’s senior track and field season was one of perfection as the future University of Nebraska Kearney track signee captured the All-Class Gold Medal at the Nebraska State championships.

Deer came home from the track and field championships in which he helped the Sidney boys claim the Class B state title with two gold medals. His time in the 400 of 49.42 seconds turned out to be the fastest among all classes, thus earning him the all-class gold medal.

Deer won the 400 at state and had earlier ran a 49.18 in the 400 at the Best in the West Classic.

Deer was also part of Sidney’s 4x800 record shattering performance at state where the foursome of Deer, Cameron Brauer, Treyson Johnstone, and Daniel Bashtovoi captured the gold with a time of 7:56.63.

“The kind of track season I had this year could only be described in one word, perfect,” Deer said.

What makes Deer’s 400 time and performance stand out is that he didn’t qualify for state a year ago. His improvement through the years shows how hard work can pay off.

“I hadn’t even qualified for the 400 meter finals last year,” Deer said. “To make such an improvement this year, it was incredible to have won the all-class gold.”

Because of his performance at state in bringing home two championships, Deer has been named the Star-Herald Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Deer said that his senior season has been filled with so many memories that included what his teammates accomplished on the track and the field to bring home a team state title, the fifth for the Sidney boys and the first since 2015.

“Having only brought 10 competitors and two alternates for the boy’s team, it was quite a feat to bring home the state title,” Deer said. “It is one that we are all very proud of for contributing to the fifth boys’ team title in school history.”

Deer said the relays he ran on were just as fun with his teammates, including the tunnel run at the Best in the West Classic in April.

“I will forever miss the memories that were made being on the 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams,” Deer said. “Two major highlights that will never be forgotten were the tunnel of fans and athletes on the trackside bringing the 4x400 runners to the line at the Best in the West invite, as well as breaking the Sidney school record in the 4x800, only to break it again at state with a new time of 7:56 with Cameron Brauer, Daniel Bashtovoi, Treyson Johnstone, and myself.”

When one looks at the progress Deer made from his seventh-grade year to his senior year in the 400, one can see the work he put in. As a seventh grader, Deer ran a 1:06.14 in the 400. As an eighth grader, he broke the one minute mark at 59.50. As a freshman he ran a 55.11 and was looking on a stellar sophomore season.

The sophomore season didn’t happen because the track and season was canceled because of COVID. His junior year he ran a 50.98 at districts but failed to qualify for the finals at state.

That all turned around his senior year where his average time was under 51 seconds in nine of the 10 meets he ran in, including running a sub-50 second 400 in four of the last five meets. His 49.18 personal best time came at the Best in the West where he won over Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Kyland Fuller, who had a 50.52 time.

The one thing Deer wanted to do was break the school record in the 400, but came up just short. He does, however, hold the 4x800 school record.

“The current record that I am a part in of holding at Sidney High include the recent 4x800 record of 7:56,” Deer said. “Though the 4x800 record was surely in our sights, personally, I was set on breaking the 400 meter record of 48.65, but fell just short with a time of 49.18, about a mere half second off.”

The one thing that puts Deer among a lot of the track and field participants is his ability to compete in different events. He has competed in 10 different events during his time at Sidney, having participated in the long jump, high jump, 100, 200, 300 hurdles, 400, 800, 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800.

“Some of those I excelled at when I was younger,” Deer said. “But then I matured and my goals shifted for events that I was better suited for.”

Deer will keep his running going at the next level as he signed to run track and field at UNK. He is excited for that chapter in his life.

“As for the future, I will be studying Cybersecurity and running on the track team at UNK,” he said. “When I go to college, a couple of my goals are to maintain a respectable GPA and be conducive to the track team’s success during my time there.”

A lot of his success on the track goes to his coaches and God.

“First and foremost, I contribute my track success to God, for keeping me in good strength and health when it counted most,” he said. “Before the gun would sound, I thought of my biggest fans, my family, mainly my grandfather. I cannot forget those who helped me along the way, who included my friends, teammates, Coach Donna Wiedeburg, Coach Nicky Bhanzaf, Coach Roger Gallaway, Coach John Ganser, Coach Tanya Lewis, Coach Matt McKay, Coach Kyle Larson, Coach Joydene McCarville, Coach Michael Colerick, and Coach Seth Schuessler.”

The biggest thing that he hopes to give to the younger runners is the passion that he had for the small community of Sidney and helping others.

“It is a blessing to have had a small-town upbringing, having grown up in a community so interested in its youth,” Deer said. “I am thankful to the friends I have made, and to those I surrounded myself with, keeping each other aligned and goal oriented. I hope to inspire youth in the panhandle to get involved in their community and to go out there and crush their goals, whether they be big or small.”