Sidney's Wiedeburg named NCA Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year

Wiedeburg has only been the head coach the past five years but spent the other 10 years as an assistant coach. Amazing enough, Wiedeburg was not a runner. She was an ice hockey cheerleader at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire. It wasn’t until she joined the military that she picked up running.

Over the 15 years she has been a part of the Sidney cross country teams, she has seen a dramatic growth of runners.

“When I first started coaching in 2007, I think we had 31 athletes in grades 7-12 and over the years it has grown tremendously to the point where in 2018, we had 97 kids,” she said. “I don’t think that is specific to Sidney, I think the sport has gained popularity and it’s a place where kids of any talent can become better versions of themselves.”

What Wiedeburg has noticed about running is the Sidney program is a positive place to be, like a second family.

“There are maybe only a few kids on the team who ‘love’ to run and want to run, the rest are there because it’s a positive place to be,” she said. “We focus on the fun, and we work hard to support each other and have fun doing those things because those things will be important factors in anything they do in life — not just running.