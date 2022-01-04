Sidney's Wiedeburg named NCA Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year

Sidney cross country coach Donna Wiedeburg has been a part of the Red Raider cross country for the last 15 years, the last five as head coach, and after a state championship season for the girls cross country team, Wiedeburg was selected by the Nebraska Coaches Association as the 2021 Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year.
“It’s a great honor as I know there are a lot of incredible coaches in this state, and it means a lot to me that I was chosen by my peers,” Wiedeburg said. “It’s also a great reflection of the hard work of our athletes and the support of our administration and community.”
This is the first time Wiedeburg has received the Nebraska Coaches Association Coach of the Year honor. But has been honored with many other Coach of the Year honors, including receiving the Western Conference Coach of the Year twice (once for girls and once for boys) as head coach and once as an assistant (girls).
She also has received Star Herald All Region Coach of the Year once as head coach (boys) and once as an assistant coach (boys). Wiedeburg has been nominated for the Nebraska Coaches Association twice (once for boys and once for girls), and it is her first year receiving the award.
“I am humbled and honored and think all of the glory of all of this belongs to the student-athletes. They do the work, and they won the championships,” Wiedeburg said. “They are forever a part of my heart and I hope that I have impacted their lives as much as they have mine. This is a great program, and it means so much to me to be able to be a coach for this school and this team."
The Sidney girls cross country team had a remarkable season, capping off with a Class C state title.
“The girls' team had the kind of season that movies are made of,” Wiedeburg said. “They started off running in second and third place behind some very talented teams. Our goal at the Gering Invite (Western Conference) was to beat an incredibly talented Chadron team and they did. I knew they could but wasn’t sure they knew they could. They gained confidence every meet ... and the girls went on to win the first State Championship (Class C) in school history.”
Wiedeburg said they knew they had the ability to finish in the top two, but they did one better, topping Lincoln Christian by three points to earn the state title.
“They knew going into the state meet that they had the opportunity to be a top two team and they ran beautifully,” she said. “Lincoln Christian had five in front of our four, but our runners had their best finishes that day and it literally came down to three points, and I saw each one of them pass several people on their way to the finish line. I was so proud. I knew we were a top two team as I walked back up the finish line hill but soon got a call from Mr. Newland (Sidney Public Schools Activities Director) to let us know we had won. It was a great season.”
The state title was won by a talented core of runners. Talissa Tanquary, a sophomore, finished third at state. The other three runners also did well. Lydia Peters, a senior, took 11th, Jenju Peters, a sophomore, finished 17th, and Rheo Dykstra, a junior, took 33rd. Those four runners finished higher than the four Lincoln Christian runners.
Sidney’s cross country program will be well-stocked for several years. Last year there were more than 80 runners among boys and girls from grades seven through 12 the last five years. Wiedeburg said she has a big family to watch run.
“We are a huge family and we find success and celebrate that success at all levels,” she said.
Wiedeburg said this year’s success in cross country is phenomenal. Sidney had 82 athletes, 13 meets total this season, 28 team championships (including middle school, Junior varsity, and Varsity teams), 13 team runner-up finishes and 176 total medals won. The girls and boys varsity teams won Western Conference and the C-5 district titles, the girls the Class C championship and the boys a runner-up state trophy.
The cross country program has nine sets of siblings on the team with two trios of siblings, 12 cross country legacy siblings with Raider cross country alumni, one foreign exchange student with Anabel Burmester from Germany, and 18 seniors.
Wiedeburg has only been the head coach the past five years but spent the other 10 years as an assistant coach. Amazing enough, Wiedeburg was not a runner. She was an ice hockey cheerleader at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire. It wasn’t until she joined the military that she picked up running.
Over the 15 years she has been a part of the Sidney cross country teams, she has seen a dramatic growth of runners.
“When I first started coaching in 2007, I think we had 31 athletes in grades 7-12 and over the years it has grown tremendously to the point where in 2018, we had 97 kids,” she said. “I don’t think that is specific to Sidney, I think the sport has gained popularity and it’s a place where kids of any talent can become better versions of themselves.”
What Wiedeburg has noticed about running is the Sidney program is a positive place to be, like a second family.
“There are maybe only a few kids on the team who ‘love’ to run and want to run, the rest are there because it’s a positive place to be,” she said. “We focus on the fun, and we work hard to support each other and have fun doing those things because those things will be important factors in anything they do in life — not just running.
"I love seeing the kids succeed no matter what their goal is. We have runners who want to break 30 minutes or runners who want to beat someone they are running against or runners who just want to finish without stopping and those who win the meet, and those victories all weigh the same to me. It’s what matters to them, and it’s our job to help them meet those challenges. Kids are there for all different reasons, and I tell them at the beginning of the season ‘some of you are here because you want to stay in shape for a winter sport, some of you are here because your parents made you go out for something, some of you are here to be with your friends, and some of you are here because you want to compete. The good news is you are all in the right place.”
Wiedeburg said not to expect the Sidney cross country teams to be letting up in the near future with the number of talented runners they have on the teams, clear down to the seventh grade.
“The teams can be as good as they decide they can be. We have a lot of very talented athletes and once they make the decision to commit to the training, they will be unstoppable,” Wiedeburg said. “We are losing two senior varsity girl runners and four senior varsity boy runners, but we have a lot of talented runners that I hope return next season, and I know we will come back competitive and strong again in 2022.”
It is the middle school runners that has Wiedeburg excited.
“We do have a very talented bunch of seventh graders and the seventh grade boys group reminds me of the group of boys that will graduate in May. They are hungry to compete and they want to run and they want to be just like the role models they got to watch this season. These kids are awesome, and it is so cool to see them build relationships and encourage one another to run past any limitations they thought they had.
“The seventh graders were paired up with the senior boys as mentors, and I think that really inspired the next great group of boys. They may be young, but I watched the current senior group win middle school state as eighth graders and go on to bring home the first state championship in school history as freshmen and place third as sophomores and bring home two runner-up trophies as juniors and seniors. I will always believe it’s possible, and they know I believe in them.”
As much as Wiedeburg loves running, she is also an inspired photographer for the Sidney public school systems and loves documenting the memories for the Red Raider students, their families and friends.
“It is a blessing to do the jobs I do for Sidney Public Schools. I would say coaching is my favorite, but I also cherish the photography aspect of the job because photography is something I have done since I was a part of the journalism program in high school,” she said. “The photography part started many years ago when a young man wanted me to come take a basketball photo for him and he loved it, and that sparked a few others to ask and suddenly I was standing under the hoop at games and have been standing on the sidelines for most Sidney events for well over a decade.”
It is that smile she sees in the athletes when she gets a picture of them in action that makes her job as a photographer for Sidney High School worth it. That led to starting RaiderMade Photography at Sidney Public Schools.
“I love being able to capture photos of the kids and will often tell them I hope they learn to see what I see in the photos because they are amazing and sometimes that photo of them may spark some confidence to be bolder, stronger, and go after their dreams a little harder,” she said. “Two years ago, we started RaiderMade photography at Sidney Public Schools and this program has been wonderful. We have been able to provide quality photos to our students’ families and packages are very reasonably priced and that was important to us.”
While Wiedeburg takes much of the photos, she also has been teaching students to take photos as well. That, too, is something that Wiedeburg enjoys.
“Teaching the students to take photographs is an amazing experience,” she said. “To watch them come alive behind the camera and gain confidence as they experience an entire grade level being in front of their camera is an honor because I hope they will take that newfound confidence into other areas of their lives and again; that’s what matters most. It’s just another way to help them grow and become the best version of themselves.”