Sioux County's Klein to play at Chadron State

Sioux County’s Kailey Klein had dreams of playing basketball at Chadron State College, but didn’t think she was good enough.

Last week, that dream became a reality as the Warriors 4-sport athlete signed to continue her basketball playing career at Chadron State College as she signed her letter of intent.

“Ever since I was younger and began going to camps at Chadron State, I knew it was the place for me. Whether I was going to be good enough to go there was the only problem,” Klein said. “Being able to continue my basketball career at Chadron State means everything to me. I will be close enough to home where most of my family can come down and visit me and watch my team. I think the Chadron State women’s basketball program has a lot to offer and I'm very grateful I get to be a part of it.”

On top of playing basketball at CSC, Klein was also accepted into the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP). The biology major said being accepted into the RHOP program is a great honor.

“Being accepted into the RHOP program is a great honor. Not only do you get full tuition, but you also get early acceptance into medical school,” she said. “It is a very rigorous and competitive program that I am more than proud of to be a part of.”

Overall, Klein said going to Chadron State is close to her family and she will moving to a school with nearly 2,000 students from a high school that was one of the smallest in Class D-2.

“Chadron State has a lot to offer. They have a great education reputation and are getting a brand new science building that I will be able to study in, so that’s a definite plus,” she said. “I come from one of the smallest schools in the state, so the fact that Chadron is a little bit smaller (then bigger universities) and that they have a really good teacher to student ratio is very reassuring.”

At Sioux County, Klein played four sports during her four years at the tiny Northern Panhandle high school. Klein ran cross country her freshman year for Crawford and then the next three years played volleyball for Sioux County. Klein also did track and basketball for Sioux County. She had a personal record in the high jump last year at 4-10 along with personal records in the 300 hurdles (56.00). She said it was a difficult decision picking a sport to do in college.

“Of course it was a difficult decision,” she said. “I have been running ever since I can remember,” she said. “I picked basketball because I have always favored basketball. It is definitely my favorite sport by far.”

Klein has been a key contributor to the Warrior team the last four years. Her senior year, Sioux County fell to Crawford in the sub-district final. Klein finished with 11 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and three assists a game. Klein finished her high school career with 824 career points. She earned a lot of honors as well, including the Lincoln Journal Star academic all-state team, as well as honorable mention by the Journal Star and Omaha World Herald.

Klein said she has been playing basketball since the fifth grade and the biggest highlight for her was her sophomore year in the Panhandle Conference tournament.

“One of my favorite highlights was my sophomore year at the Panhandle Conference Tournament championship,” she said. “We played Morrill, a very skilled team at the time, and the stands were crazy and you couldn't hear anything. When we won, I just remember everyone yelling and screaming and it was very exciting.”

She has also competed at state in track her freshman and sophomore years. She didn’t get a chance to finish out the track season last year as she ended up having surgery. That was a setback for last year, but not for this year.

“Last year we found out what we thought was just bad shin splints and it turned out to be compartment syndrome,” she said. “I needed surgery before I was going to be able to run distance again pain free and we scheduled it as soon as we could so I would be recovered in time for fall sports. Things are going very well now and I did change up a few things regarding my track events, but I am very optimistic and think this season will be one of my best.”

That is why she wants to enjoy her senior year in track and field. She will begin that final season on Saturday when Sioux County competes in the Morrill Early Bird meet.

“My goal for this season is to set some new personal records and make it to state in some new events,” she said. “I also really just want to enjoy the last sports season I get with my sister (Britney) and friends probably ever, and make it a season I won't forget.”

Then, next year at Chadron State, Klein said she just wants to help the Eagle team any way she can.

“Next year, I am hoping to contribute to my team in whatever way I can,” she said. “I am hoping to succeed academically as well.”

In the meantime, she has only about a month of school at Sioux County before graduation on April 30. She said it will be tough to take off the purple and gold one last time after the track season.

“It’s definitely going be heartbreaking. I have gone to Sioux County since the first grade and all the coaches and players have made me who I am today,” Klein said. “I will forever be grateful for my time in the purple and gold jerseys. However, I am ecstatic to be given the opportunity to take my athletic career to the next level and am thrilled to be able to continue it at Chadron State.”

Klein said overall, she wanted to thank her coaches and friends for making her the player and person she is.

“Just a big thanks to all of my friends and family who have supported me through all my decisions,” she said. “A shout out to my coaches who have pushed me to become the player I am today and have helped me to be able to take this next step.”