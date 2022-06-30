Sophomore Sensation: Mitchell's Peters tees off to a stellar season

Mitchell’s Cael Peters entered his sophomore season fresh off a Top 20 performance at the 2021 state championships.

There definitely wasn’t any sophomore jinx when Peters started teeing off for his sophomore season as the Mitchell Tiger put together a strong run to finish second at the Class C state championships.

For his efforts, the sophomore golfer was named the Star-Herald Boys' Golfer of the Year.

“Overall, I thought my season was a success even though I didn’t finish how I wanted to at state,” Peters said. “But I am still happy with what I accomplished, especially after how rough the first day went.”

It has been a huge turnaround for Peters in just one year. As a freshman, Peters finished tied for 15th with a 2-day total of 167.

His sophomore season was similar in a way as Peters and Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter tied after two days with a 155. That set up a playoff and on the third playoff hole, Carpenter captured the individual title with a birdie.

“Honestly during my second round, I wasn’t thinking about what place I would get,” Peters said. “I was just thinking about shooting the best I can and at the end, I was very shocked with how I ended up.”

Still, what Peters did on the links this season was quite remarkable. The sophomore said he and the Mitchell team did well. Mitchell finished ninth at the state tourney in May with a 746 total.

“I feel like I have grown so much when it comes to golf,” he said. “For example, if you compare me freshman year to now, I would be two different people when it comes to mentally. When I would hit one bad shot my freshman year, that one shot would affect my whole round and now if I would hit a bad shot I would do the best I could on that hole then move on to the next tee box.

As a freshman, Peters played with Austin Thyne, who was a member of the Mitchell team. This season, he still got to play with him, but it was at different tournaments and they were usually paired up in the same grouping together.

“Obviously we missed him at Mitchell but in the end, it was a great learning experience for me,” Peters said. “He is one of the best golfers in the Panhandle. I had to learn how to keep my composure and fight through the bad rounds.”

Mitchell golf coach Nick Kuxhausen has coached both Peters and Thyne and said that both are good golfers. The season Peters had was incredible.

“It is hard to top what he (Peters) accomplished this season. He was the individual champion in 7 out of the 11 tournaments he played and no worse than third place in the ones that he did not win,” Kuxhausen said. “In playing head-to-head with Austin, Cael won 2 out of the 3 matchups (Western Conference Invite at Chadron and Mitchell Invite). The other tournaments Austin won over Cael, they were not playing head-to-head and this is definitely something to consider. Overall, it is hard to find a season by an individual as good as Cael had this season in a long time in the valley.”

Peters said he had three performances that he remembers this season.

“My top three rounds this season were Morrill when I shot a 73,” Peters said. “Then I shot a 75 at state in the toughest conditions I have ever played in and finally I shot a 68 at districts.”

In just two years of competing at Mitchell, what does the next two years hold for Peters. Peters is also a key member of the Tiger football team as well as a state-tournament wrestler.

“For me, being a three-sport athlete shows your character, work ethic, and your love for the sports you play,” he said. “In high school, it is a time to get an experience of what you would possibly want to do later in your life like when you go off to college so why not do as many sports as you can.”

Peters said he had plans to play in several golf tournaments over the summer, but those plans got derailed early in the spring.

“Earlier this summer, I was planning on doing a couple of Nebraska Junior Amateur tournaments and I was planning on doing a ton of stuff like camps, tournaments, and extra training for all of the sports I do,” Peters said. “Unfortunately, I recently broke my fibula in a football camp at Black Hills State so the only thing I can do now is just take care of my body physically and mentally.”

With all the sports he has played, the one thing that he is doing different from his older sisters – Taylor and Jori – is being coached by his mom. Michelle Peters was the volleyball coach at Mitchell for a long time and is currently the track coach. He didn’t have any thought about doing track in high school.

“Honestly, my mother strongly encourages me to do golf just because I have been doing it since such a young age,” he said. “And, I have not ever thought about doing track just because I don’t think my mother can handle another one of her kids.”

Peters is the third in his family to be named a Star-Herald Player of the Year in a sport. His sisters also earned that honor. His older sister Taylor was named the Star-Herald Dynamic Dozen No. 2 Female Athlete of the year in 2014 as a senior. Taylor attended Nebraska-Kearney on a track and field scholarship.

His other sister, Jori, was also an all-region player and was selected as the Star-Herald Dynamic Dozen No. 1 Female Athlete of the Year in 2017 as a junior. Jori has spent four years playing at Chadron State College for basketball.

While he hasn’t had the privilege to be coached by his mom like his sisters have, he strongly loves golf. He learned the game from his mom and dad and Scottsbluff boys golf coach Brock Ehler.

“I like golf because I have always had a strong passion for it and it has really taught me how to mature and grow as a person,” Peters said. “The first people that got me into golf were my parents and once I wanted to get serious about it, Brock Ehler was my first golf coach.”

As for next year, the big improvement he will be working on is his mental game.

“I still think the mental part of my golf game could still use some improvement,” he said. “So I’ll be working on that during the off-season.”

Peters is joined on the first team by Scottsbluff’s Thyne and Kaedon Patton, Sidney’s John Beier, and Chadron’s Jacksyn Behrends.