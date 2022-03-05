Southeast captures 1A state title

CASPER, Wyo. -- The Southeast Goshen girls basketball team are returning to Yoder, Wyoming, with some special hardware after capturing the Wyoming 1A state basketball championships with a 58-53 overtime win over Upton Saturday at the Casper Events Center.

The last time the Southeast girls’ basketball team won a state title was 2008. Fourteen years later, the trophy is coming back home.

The Cyclones finished the season at 25-2 with their only losses coming on Dec. 11 to Douglas 70-28 and to Mitchell 36-31 on Jan. 21.

At the state tournament, the Cyclones opened with a first-round win over Saratoga 41-27 and then topped Burlington 43-20 in the semifinals. The championship against Upton was a battle as the Bobcats entered with a 22-5 record.

Southeast jumped out to a 7-0 lead on an old-fashioned 3-point play from Brenna Herring. The Cyclones led 10-2 and led 16-11 after one quarter.

The second quarter saw Upton tie the game at 16 on a Paige Timberman trey. Southeast came back and took a 21-16 lead on a Kealy Carson 3-pointer only to watch Upton outscore Southeast 15-6 to grab a 31-27 lead at halftime.

The third quarter saw Southeast score the first nine points to lead 36-31 and they led 41-39 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was the deciding factor. Southeast had a 47-41 lead and led 49-46. Timberman hit a trey for Upton with about two minutes to play to tie the game. Neither team made a shot the rest of the way to send the game into overtime.

In the extra 4-minute period, Southeast went up 53-49 on buckets by Herring and Carson. Upton cut the lead to 53-51, but two free throws by Carson and another free throw put the score at 56-51. Upton got to within three on a 3-pointer with about 18 seconds to play, but Sydney Anderson hit two free throws with 15 seconds to play to seal the win for the Cyclones.

Both teams shot about the same from the field. Southeast was 44% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc (3-of-8) while Upton was 46% from the floor and 33% (5-of-15) from beyond the arc.

The difference in the game was free throw shooting where Southeast was 17-of-23 while Upton was only 6-of-8.

Southeast had three in double figures. Herring led the team with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Carson added 11 points with two treys, and Anderson had 10 points with a 3-pointer.

Upton 11 20 8 10 4 – 53

Southeast 16 11 14 8 9 – 58

UPTON

Jerrica Caylor 17, Paige Timberman 17, Alyson Louderback 14, Sophie Louderback 3, Brooklyn Materi 2.

SOUTHEAST

Brenna Herring 17, Kealy Carson 11, Sydney Anderson 10, Baylie Booth 8, Sasha Haines 5, Grace Desmond 4, Shelby Ekwell 3.