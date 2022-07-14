Southeast’s Stoddard caps off career, named Milward Simpson Award winner

Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard’s Cyclone career came to an end at the Wyoming State Track and Field championships and it came to an end with a bang. Stoddard captured four state titles in 1A in May in helping the Cyclones to a runner-up finish at state with 104 points.

But what Stoddard did on the track and on the field this past spring was only a testament of the kind of athlete Stoddard has been for the Cyclones. In June, Stoddard was selected as Wyoming’s Milward Simpson Award winner, honoring the top Female and Male Athletes of the Year. She is the first-ever winner from Southeast High School for this award.

On top of that, because of her outstanding finish at the track and field championships winning four gold medals in May in Casper, Wyoming, Stoddard was named the Star-Herald’s Female Track and Field Athlete of the year.

Stoddard said receiving the Milward Simpson Award was a big honor.

“To me, this means that you are one of the best athletes in the state of Wyoming and the many accomplishments you have achieved do not go unrecognized by any means,” Stoddard said. “But, they do not only look for athletic accomplishments and records but also character and attitude. This award is an absolute honor to anyone who receives it.”

Well Stoddard was successful on the athletic side in volleyball and finished it off with track and field where she capped it off with another stellar finish. Stoddard said her senior year wasn’t her best in her mind. But for others, she shined.

“This season was not my best by any means,” she said. “I hit more rough patches this season then I think I did in the last three years, but by the end, I wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way.”

What Stoddard did in track was unbelievable. She didn’t have any personal bests this season, those came her junior and freshman years (her sophomore track and field season didn’t happen because of the COVID year). Still, Stoddard led the Wyo-Braska area in three of the four events that she competed in.

She led the region in the high jump and long jump as well as the 200 meter dash. In the high jump, she had a season-best jump at the Best in the West where she cleared 5 foot, 5-inches in winning that title. She won the Wyoming state title in the high jump with a 5-4 lead. Her personal best high jump came last year at the Best in the West with a 5-8 jump. She also won state in the high jump all three years that she competed.

She also led all area long jumpers this season as well with a season-best leap jump at state when she won with an 18-8 ¼ jump. She also won the Best in the West with an 18-7 ½ leap. Her personal-best leap in the long jump came her junior year when she went over 19-feet with a 19-4 ¼ leap to win state.

Stoddard was also a top sprinter, leading the region in the 200 this past season with a 26.25 time that she set at the April 8 Okie Blanchard Invite. She won state with a 26.43 time. She did not run the 200 in the Best in the West this year.

Stoddard captured the 100 state title at state with a 12.85 time and was the second fastest 100 runner falling just behind Scottsbluff’s Taryn Spady, who had the fastest time at 26.58 seconds.

Stoddard said that it was hard competing at state this year because of the blizzard conditions they had to run in.

“My performance was not the best it could have been but I think that also had a lot to do with the weather,” she said. “It was absolutely crazy running my 200 prelims in a blizzard.”

Stoddard also excelled in other outdoor track events this season as well as a strong indoor season.

Some other things that Stoddard did during the spring was set the long jump record at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Fieldhouse. She was also invited to the prestigious Simplot Games for the high jump and 400-meter dash. Stoddard also competed in the South Dakota State University Marske High School Invitational, where she set new meet records in the high jump and long jump and was named the Most Valuable Female Athlete.

“I competed in the Simplot Games one year while the other years were cancelled but running and jumping against those amazing athletes was so much fun,” she said. “Did I get my butt whooped? Yes I did, but was it fun? We also went to Brookings, South Dakota, and it was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I ended up setting two meet records in the high jump and long jump. I also won the most valuable female athlete award. This made the fact that I was going to college there just that much better.”

As for the indoor track season that Wyoming has, Stoddard was successful at that as well. Stoddard was all-state and all-conference four times during her prep career and won state championships in the high jump, long jump, and 4x100 meter relay. Stoddard holds six school records in indoor track. Stoddard also holds the Cheyenne Central High School record in the high jump.

“I did compete in indoor track for all four years, the first two were for Cheyenne Central and the last two were for Torrington,” she said. “I hold multiple personal, field house, and school records mainly in high jump and long jump I believe.”

This past spring in the indoor season, she ran an 8.28 in the 60-meter, went 5-6 in the high jump, and went 18-3 ¾ in the long jump.

Besides track and field, Stoddard was a standout on the volleyball court and she will have one more time on the court representing Southeast when she was selected on the South Team in this summer’s Wyoming Coaches Association all-star volleyball match that will be played July 23 at Casper College.

“I played volleyball for all four years and I was All-state for two years,” she said. “Volleyball has always been my passion but it ended up being too hard on my body therefore I resorted to focusing more on track. That was when track started to grow on me.”

As for the number of records that Stoddard holds, she doesn’t have any idea what those are and she doesn’t keep track of when she breaks a record.

“I’m going to be honest, I do not keep count and I am terrible about knowing when I do and don’t break them,” she said. “I focus on pushing myself to be better than I was yesterday and to just have fun.”

Stoddard will be taking her track and field talents to the Division I level at South Dakota State University while majoring in animal science and agricultural business. Stoddard is excited for the new chapter that will begin in her life.

“My number one goal going in is to be an All-American and I am so excited,” she said. “I have been looking forward to the next level all year.”

As a parting shot, she is thankful for all the people that have supported and helped her in her high school playing days.

“I am so blessed to have all of the support from my family, my community as well as my state that they give me,” she said. “A huge thank you to everyone who has always been there for me through my high school career. Go Jacks!”