Southern Panhandle Trap shooters end season strong

The Kimball Longhorn Trap team had a successful second season with 27 athletes competing on this year’s team. Also joining in the Panhandle this year was Potter-Dix with 15 athletes.

The spring trap season from the very end of March to the end of May consisted of 5 scored shoots, each shoot consisting of two rounds of 25 shots, which are entered into a system called www.claytargetgo.com. All the shoots and practices were done at the local Trap facilities. At the end of the season all the scores are compared against the other teams in the state and athletes can then earn season honors as well as the possibility of qualifying for Nationals. Only the season scores and not the State shoot are used for National competitions qualifying. Kimball season honors out of a 25% score were as follows: Top 10 males were Jarrett Schutz third with a 20.3, Justin Klosterman fourth with a 20.2, Nolan Cook sixth with a 19.4, James McGinnis eighth with an 18.6 and Aaron Gillming 10th with an 18.1. Top 10 females were Kambree Hottell third with a 17.9, Grace Anderson fourth with a 17.6, Charlotte Hargreaves fifth with a 16.7, Anna Coleman sixth with a 15.4 and Ainslie Albertson seventh with a 15.0. Schutz also earned All State honors by being top 5 overall.

Then after the spring season competition was over, the athletes competed in the Nebraska High School Clay State Tournament shoot in June. The state tournament is optional so not all the athletes end up competing at State. The shoot this year was held in Sidney for the two local teams, Potter-Dix and Kimball with other teams shooting virtually, each athlete shot at 100 clays. There athletes were sorted into 3 classes bases off their season scores: Varsity (19+ season average), Junior Varsity (15+ season average) and Novice (14.99 and below season average).

Kimball athletes did very well at state especially considering the wind was a blowing 50mph most of the day and they ended up having numerous honors. Klosterman fifth place Varsity male, Schutz sixth place Varsity male, Nolan Cook seventh place Varsity male, Kambree Hottell first place Jr. Varsity female, Anderson second place Jr. Varsity female, Coleman third place Jr. Varsity female, Hargreaves fourth place Jr. Varsity female, Albertson fifth place Jr. Varsity female, Tig Woolington first place Jr. Varsity male, David Bond third place Jr. Varsity male, Cameron McGinnis fourth place Jr. Varsity male, Aaron Gillming sixth place Jr. Varsity male, Kip Gillming seventh place Jr. Varity male, James McGinnis ninth place Jr. Varsity male, Trenton Hottell 10th place Jr. Varsity male, Travis Fryda 11th place Jr. Varsity male, Sophie Coleman second place Novice female, Clarika Hottell fourth place Novice female, Hayden Sours eighth place Novice female, Mallory Hottell ninth place Novice female, Faith Bohac 10th place Novice female, Tradin Hottell first place Novice male, John Dunegan fourth place Novice male and Cainin Sours fifth place Novice male.

Kimball qualified 10 athletes this year for the USA National Trap Championships, Klosterman, James McGinnis, Nolan Cook, Kambree Hottell, Cameron McGinnis, Hargreaves, Trenton Hottell, Schutz, Anderson and Aaron Gillming. Of those 10, only five athletes were able to go and compete in Mason, Michigan the first week of July. They qualified to shoot as a team and individually. They shot as a team on Friday shooting 407 out of 500 with their scores being Klosterman 88, Kambree Hottell 86, Nolan Cook 82, James McGinnis 76, and Cameron McGinnis 75, with each athlete shooting out of 100. On Saturday they shot Individually shooting out of 100 again. Klosterman 70, Kambree Hottell 80, Nolan Cook 83, James McGinnis 71, and Cameron McGinnis 63. The kids shot in very different weather than they are used to in Western Nebraska; hot humid, pouring rain, very little to no wind, a 2-hour time difference and on a completely new and different set up with 40 trap houses (and five shooters at each) being shot out of all at one time. It was a new and amazing experience for the kids.

One thing about Trap is that each athlete must provide their own equipment and ammo to use for the season. The Kimball team is very thankful to have some donations to help offset some of the expenses from: Shavonne Singleton Farm Bureau, Charlie Singleton Renk Seeds, Kimball Rotary, Justin Gunderson, Mile High Pheasants Forever, Clean Harbors, NexGen Outfitters, Gary & Doris Burton, Don Lonsdale, High West Energy and T&B Cook Farms. Those donations helped with equipment, ammo and a new thrower. Also, the team is grateful for Kelly Dunegan, Sean Dunegan, Brittany Cook, Jeremy Fryda, Trae Sours and Albert Hargreaves for helping coach. The Kimball Park and Rec and Jeremy Williams graciously allows the team to use and upgrade the Trap facility at FourWinds Golf Course.

The Kimball Longhorn Trap team is looking forward to the coming Spring Trap season the end of March. If anyone is looking to start a team, please go to www.neclaytarget.com for more information. USA High School Clay Target League is available to all 7-12th graders teaches gun safety, proper gun uses and gun care as well as skill with a shotgun. Each athlete must pass their hunter safety test to compete in the season. Because the sport is not a NSAA sport, the Trap shooting athletes are also able to compete in other spring sports like golf or track offered through the schools.