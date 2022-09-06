Spady hits two homers to lead Scottsbluff over Alliance

Scottsbluff’s Taryn Spady had two home runs, one over the fence and one inside-the-park to help the Bearcats top Alliance 12-1 Tuesday at Scottsbluff High School.

The score to the game was closer than the final as Alliance held Scottsbluff down in two of the three innings that the Bearcats batted. It was the 8-run second inning that was the difference in the Scottsbluff win.

Assistant coach Chris Laucomer said they started slow.

“The first inning was hit or miss. We were working on some plays,” he said. “We then got our bats rolling and everything took care of itself after that.”

The game went just 3 1/2 innings because of the run rule, but take away that second inning and it was only a 4-1 score.

Laucomer said that is the thing with Scottsbluff, once they get offense going, they are alright and that is something that happened to them this weekend at the Fairbury.

“That is what happened this weekend where we were flat and the bats weren’t working like they should have,” he said. “The bats got going tonight and we got some momentum going and pretty soon, we were hitting and scoring runs. I am proud of the girls for finding the groove and coming back strong.”

Alliance got the scoring started in the top of the first when Hallie Schneider led off with a single and then Brianna Huston reached on an error with one out. Cali Acosta then singled to score Schneider for the 1-0 lead.

Scottsbluff answered in the bottom of the first with three runs and the runs all started with two outs as Spady got a hard ground ball through the infield for a single. Zoey Paez followed with a single to score Spady to tie the game at 1-1. Adryana Rodriguez then walked. Paez scored on a passed ball and then Jenna Spengler singled to make it 3-0.

Scottsbluff got things going in the second inning as they scored five runs before an out was made. Aubrey Barrett started things with a double followed by Aleigh Portenier getting a single to score Barrett. Tatum Heimerman followed with a triple to score another run to make it 5-1. Marly Laucomer then made it 6-1 when she doubled in Heimerman.

Spady added to the lead as she blasted a 2-run home to center field to make the score 8-1. After Rodriguez singled and Spengler walked, Piper Ryschon tripled to make the score 10-1. Ryschon came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Barrett to make it 11-1.

After Alliance didn’t do anything in the top of the third, Scottsbluff came back in the bottom of the frame. Heimerman led off by reaching on an error. Laucomer tried to bunt Heimerman over to second, but her bunt resulted in a pop fly that the third baseman Brianna Huston got and threw over to first baseman Dana Reza to record the double play.

Spady then came up with two outs and hit a ball that found the gap beside the outfielder and the speedy Spady, who was a state qualifier in the sprints for Scottsbluff last year, sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park home run to make it 12-1.

Scottsbluff finished with 11 hits. Spady was the only Bearcat with multiple hits, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and a single. She also scored three times and had three RBIs.

Scottsbluff had two players collect doubles with Barrett and Laucomers, while Heimerman and Ryschon each had triples. Ryschon had two RBIs in the game.

Alliance two hits came from Hallie Schnieder and Cali Acosta.

Barrett picked up the pitching win, allowing two hits and one run while walking two and striking out six.

Alliance’s pitchers Hannah and Hallie Schneider only walked three and combined for one strikeout.

Both teams will be back in action for the Twin City Invite this weekend. The varsity teams will play Saturday at Scottsbluff while the junior varsity teams will play Friday at Gering.

“I think we see Alliance right away for the first game, so we have to prepare for them,” Chris Laucomer said. “They did some scouting on us and picked up some of our plays so we will have to be sharp because they are going to be ready to play us again.”

Tuesday Box Score

Alliance 100 0 — 1 2 2

Scottsbluff 381 x — 12 11 1

WP-Aubrey Barrett

LP-Hannah Schneider

2B-Scottsbluff (Aubrey Barrett, Marly Laucomer)

3B-Tatum Heimerman, Piper Ryschon

HR-Taryn Spady 2

