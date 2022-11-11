Spady signs with Hastings College

The second Bearcat signed her Letter of Intent on Thursday as Taryn Spady signed to be part of the Hastings College softball program at the Steel Grill.

Choosing Hastings was an easy decision for Spady as the senior felt at home after visiting the campus.

“As soon as I walked on the campus, it felt like a home away from home,” she said. “It was a super athletic community, it felt like home to me.”

Spady’s parents are grateful to see that her dream of playing college softball has been able to come true.

“It’s just been a dream of hers since she was five so we’re just super grateful all the time and miles we’ve put in to get her to this point,” her mother Lucrecia said. “It’s all paid off for sure, so we’re very appreciative of all that.”

Taryn will be joining former Bearcat teammate Reagan Churchill, who signed with the Broncos last year.

“I’m really excited, I really miss her,” she said. “I’m really excited to play with her at the next level.”

The Bearcat program will miss her but are all excited to see what she can do for the Broncos, according to Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox.

“Taryn is going to be successful just because of who she is. She gives you 110% on the field and off, she’s a good student,” Fox said. “We’re definitely going to miss her but we’re excited to see what she does in Hastings. She’s got a lot of potential.”

Even though she plays multiple sports, including basketball and a sprinter on the track team, Spady knew softball was what she wanted to continue playing at the next level and is thankful for everyone who has helped her get to this point.

“It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was five and started tee ball,” Taryn said. “I’m thankful for my team and coach for pushing me to be my best and my parents for always traveling and spending money on me. I just want to thank all of them.”

Taryn will be majoring in Pharmacology.