Spirited York upset bid falls short against top-5 Scottsbluff

YORK – One week after going on the road to face Class B No. 1 Bennington, the schedule didn’t ease up for the York Dukes as the Scottsbluff Bearcats – ranked No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald and No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star – strolled into Levitt Stadium on Friday night.

Despite the Bearcats’ lofty rating, the Dukes never flinched and gave Scottsbluff everything it could handle for four full quarters. However, a 14-yard rush from Bearcats senior running back Sebastien Boyle to convert a fourth-and-5 in the game’s waning moments helped stave off York’s upset bid with a 20-17 Scottsbluff victory.

“That was a really good team we just played, and for the second week in a row we went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the whole state,” Dukes head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “I’m proud of our guys’ effort, the moral victories are great, but next week I want our guys to take that next step. I’m not taking anything away from our boys; I’m very proud of our effort and we played incredibly hard from the beginning until the end. Their guts and grit were fantastic, but we’ve got to find that one little thing we have to do to finish it next week.”

On a night when both teams combined for 620 total yards of offense, the signs of a Friday night thriller were there as early as the game’s opening possession.

York took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field thanks to a little trickery as senior running back Marshall McCarthy found senior wideout Garrett Ivey open down the Scottsbluff sideline for a 43-yard gain on the opening possession. McCarthy capped the drive with a two-yard rushing score to put York on top 7-0 with 7:38 remaining in the period.

Scottsbluff answered right back, as quarterback Braeden Stull completed all four of his passing attempts on the Bearcats’ first possession with the last one going to Korbin Gribble for a 28-yard touchdown. The Bearcats padded their lead on the first play of the second quarter on Boyle’s five-yard rush after a 51-yard rush from Jackson Allen set the Bearcats inside the red zone.

On the next York possession, quarterback Ryan Seevers could not connect with an open Ivey in the end zone on a third-and-10 from the Scottsbluff 20. However, Ivey booted a 37-yard field goal try through the uprights to cut the deficit to 14-10.

The Bearcats again had an answer, as Stull found Josiah Mobley all alone down the middle of the field for a 57-yard touchdown.

Facing a third and long on its next drive after Seth Erickson had a 67-yard touchdown run wiped out on a holding penalty, Seevers found Leyton Snodgrass along the sideline for a huge catch to move the chains.

The Dukes moved into the red zone from there, reaching a second-and-4 from the Bearcats’ 17-yard line with 14 seconds left in the half and no timeouts remaining. York’s coaching staff initially kept the offense on the field but ultimately brought out the kicking team and Ivey’s kick sailed wide left.

Scottsbluff outgained York 225-189 despite running just five offensive plays in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead into the locker room. The Dukes forced a three-and-out on the first possession of the second half, but the Bearcats quickly got the ball back and moved into the red zone.

On fourth-and-6, however, York’s Austin Phinney stepped in front of Stull’s pass on fourth-and-6 for an interception and the game’s first turnover. Still leading by 10 well into the fourth quarter, Scottsbluff again marched into the red zone but came up empty after the Dukes stuffed Boyle on fourth-and-1 with about six minutes to play.

With the ball at their own 48 as the clock ticked toward the four-minute mark, Ivey beat his man downfield on first down and Seevers put the ball on the money. The senior hauled in the catch, got a big block downfield from Dalton Snodgrass and took care of the rest, racing 52 yards to the house to make it 20-17 with 3:52 remaining in the game.

Despite retaining all three of its timeouts, York made the aggressive call to dial up the onside kick, but it didn’t pan out as the Bearcats recovered.

“We were having a hard time stopping them. I knew we had three timeouts and I was just worried if we kicked it deep and used all our timeouts on the first three plays and they got the first then its pretty much over after that,” Snodgrass said. “Garrett Ivey’s a great kicker and he’s really good at those onsides. The kick he put out there was really good, it just ended up bouncing right to them. As the flow of the game went, it’s hard stopping those guys and their power running game, so we thought our odds were a little bit better trying the onside kick.”

York’s defense forced fourth down twice on the final drive, but both times Scottsbluff converted as the Bearcats were able to chew the final 3:52 off the clock and fend off the Dukes’ upset bid 20-17.

Scottsbluff racked up 336 yards of total offense in the win. Stull played a big role for the Bearcats, completing 7 of 9 passes for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns with an interception. The quarterback also ran for 68 yards on 19 carries.

Boyle got the rock 20 times and rushed for 72 yards and a score, while Mobley finished as the Bearcats’ leading receiver with 80 yards and a touchdown on a pair of receptions.

The Bearcats will host the Northwest Vikings on Friday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.