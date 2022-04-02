 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Brief, April 2

Track

Ed Moore Invite

Boys

1. Sidney, 144

2. Chadron, 89

7. Mitchell, 32

8. Alliance, 22

Girls

2. Sidney, 72

3. Alliance, 70

T4. Chadron, 69.75

8. Mitchell, 19

Signings

April 1

Track – Cardinal Jarek Anderson to CSC

