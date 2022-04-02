Sports Brief, April 2

Track
Ed Moore Invite
Boys
1. Sidney, 144
2. Chadron, 89
7. Mitchell, 32
8. Alliance, 22
Girls
2. Sidney, 72
3. Alliance, 70
T4. Chadron, 69.75
8. Mitchell, 19
Signings
April 1
Track – Cardinal Jarek Anderson to CSC
Track
Ed Moore Invite
Boys
1. Sidney, 144
2. Chadron, 89
7. Mitchell, 32
8. Alliance, 22
Girls
2. Sidney, 72
3. Alliance, 70
T4. Chadron, 69.75
8. Mitchell, 19
Signings
April 1
Track – Cardinal Jarek Anderson to CSC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sidney, Gering, Chadron and Alliance competed in their first outdoor meet of the season in the John Ganser Invite in Sidney on Saturday.
In their first meet of the season, the Tigers and Lady Rams came away with titles at the Morrill Early Bird Invite on Saturday.
The Bulldogs and Tigers met up for a mid-week dual at the Chimney Rock Golf Course in Bayard on Thursday.
Check out the results from the boys' golf invite in North Platte from Friday, March 25.
Upon the end of the 2021-2022 season, several boys basketball players and teams improved in scoring, statistics and wins.
The Bearcat and Bulldog track teams took part in the Buffalo Bill Invite in North Platte on Friday with Scottsbluff finishing second.
In their third game of the season, the Scottsbluff Bearcats can't quite beat the North Platte Bulldogs.
Bearcat Megan Bewley signed her Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue her athletic career with the Cougars' volleyball program.
The Alliance, Gering and Scottsbluff girls' tennis teams traveled to North Platte on Friday to take part in a 12-team invite.
In a road trip to North Platte, the Scottsbluff Bearcats lose to the Bulldogs.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.