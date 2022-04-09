 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports brief, April 9

Girls Soccer

Elkhorn North 4, Scottsbluff 0

Norris 8, Scottsbluff 0

Riverton 6, Torrington 0

Boys Soccer

Scottsbluff 3, Elkhorn North 0

Scottsbluff 3, Norris 1

Torrington 3, Riverton 1

