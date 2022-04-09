Sports brief, April 9

Girls Soccer
Elkhorn North 4, Scottsbluff 0
Norris 8, Scottsbluff 0
Riverton 6, Torrington 0
Boys Soccer
Scottsbluff 3, Elkhorn North 0
Scottsbluff 3, Norris 1
Torrington 3, Riverton 1
The Scottsbluff and Alliance track teams participated in the Broken Bow Invite on Friday with multiple athletes winning in different events.
Three athletes lead the region in two events. Check out the girls' track and field leaders.
John Boswell has been named as the new boys basketball coach at Morrill High School. Boswell was on the basketball staff this last season.
Throughout the first portion of the track and field season, the Chadron Cardinal track team shows good all around talent. Check out the boys' track and field leaders.
Following the postponement earlier in the week, the Sidney golf invite took place on Friday with Red Raider John Beier and the Gering golf team finishing second.
Check out the Western Conference Basketball selections
Many area teams took part in the C-D meet in Bayard on Saturday as the Lady Tigers and Hornets took the team titles.
Check out the girls' tennis scores from Monday, April 4.
Three sport athlete Reece Halley signs to play basketball with North Platte Community College after four years with the Torrington Trailblazers
In the first in a weekend full of soccer games, both SHS soccer teams are defeated by the Lexington Minutemen.
