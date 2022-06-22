Sports Brief for June 22

Baseball

Juniors

Gordon 10, Bridgeport 2

Seniors

Gordon 26, Bridgeport 0

Golf

The Panhandle Senior Women held their third event on June 20th at Riverview Golf Course with 39 golfers enjoying a beautiful golf outing. The improvements at Riverview are amazing.

Placing first with a gross score of 75 and a net of 59.08 was the team of Carole Lain, Londa Maron, Linda Dawkins and Norma Perkins.

The second place team of Ronda Roth, Penny Yekel and Joy Eberhardt turned in a gross score of 79 and netted out at 59.74.

The team of Jane Faber, Suzy Ernest, Tracey Mooney and Bebe Shortall placed third. They had a gross score of 79 and a net score of 63.11

Longest drives were won by Gina Briggs (A player), Suzy Ernest (B player), Claudia Benda (C player) and Chris Lapaseotes (D player). Longest putt flag prizes were won by Beth Korell and Kris DeVries. Closest to the pin on the par 3 was Linda Dawkins. Pam Adams was closest to the water on 6, for a flag prize. Sylvia Debus snagged the flag prize on 14 for closest to the pin from off the green, and Mary Garwood was closest to the pin in 2 shots on hole 18.

The next event will be Monday, July 11th, at Cottonwood Golf Course in Torrington. Lady golfers, at least 50 years of age with an active GHIN handicap, are welcome to join and play. Check out their website at https://pswga7.wixsite.com/2018 for more information.