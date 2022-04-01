 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports brief for March 31 and April 1

From Thursday, March 31

Prep Girls’ Tennis

Hershey 5, Scottsbluff 4

#1 Singles: MEGAN BEWLEY (12) def Brandy Bode (11) 8-2

#2 Singles: Emma Nelson (12) def JESSICA DAVIS (11) 8-3

#3 Singles: Kayla McNeel (11) def AUBREY BARRETT (11) 8-5

#4 Singles: Kate Vaughn (12) def ALYSSA MENDOZA (11) 8-0

#5 Singles: HALEY THOMALLA (12) def Laken Wiese (12) 8-3

#6 Singles: Chloe McNeel (10) def ABBY ROBERTS (10) 9-7

#1 Doubles: Kate Vaughn/Kayla McNeel def AUBREY BARRETT/ALYSSA MENDOZA

#2 Doubles: HALEY THOMALLA/ABBY ROBERTS def Laken Wiese/Chloe McNeel

#3 Doubles: MEGAN BEWLEY/JESSICA DAVIS def Brandy Bode/Emma Nelson

The Bearcats also played a series of JV matches with ABBY HARVESON (11) winning her singles and all four doubles matches. Teammate ASPYN ANDREAS (10) also swept her singles match and all four doubles.

Golf News

Zandra Pullen had a Hole in One at Riverview Golf Course in Scottsbluff on Hole 6 on March 26.

From Friday, April 1

Prep Girls Soccer

Douglas 7, Torrington 0

Prep Boys Soccer

Torrington 4, Douglas 0

