Sports Brief for Sept. 24

Hay Springs def. Minatare, 25-22, 16-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-12 (3-2)

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24, 25-12 (3-0)

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-8 (2-0)

South Platte def. Crawford, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11 (2-1)

PSWGA

The Panhandle Senior Women’s Golf Association had 32 ladies endure the breezy and chilly morning on September 20th at Skyview Golf Course in Alliance.

Taking first place, with a score of 72 gross/59.25 net and three birdies, was Jane Faber, Terry Grosz, Kris DeVries and Audrey Nelson. In second place, the team of Marsha Neifert, Penny Yekel, Londa Maron and Kay Heggem carded a score of 76 gross/63.61 net and one birdie. The third place team consisted of Gina Briggs, Suzy Ernest, Tami Pierce and Sylvia Debus. They recorded a birdie and score of 79 gross/65.86 net. Terry Espinoza, Sue Williams, Dee Lewis and Chris Lapaseotes came in fourth place with a score of 79 gross/65.96 net.