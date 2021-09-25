Sports Brief for Sept. 24

Football Scores
Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8
Creek Valley 68, Banner County 13
Garden County 56, Bayard 12
Gordon-Rushville 41, Hershey 7
Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0
Hitchcock County 30, Cambridge 6
Lexington 8, McCook 5
North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Bridgeport 15
Ogallala 26, Gothenburg 5
Perkins County 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)
Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50
Sutherland 2, Hemingford 0 (Forfeit)
Tennis Results from Hastings Invite
1, Norfolk 40
2, Scottsbluff 26
3, Columbus 25
4, Hastings 22
5, Grand Island 19
6, North Platte 16
7, Alliance 12
8, Adams Central 8
Volleyball
Hay Springs def. Minatare, 25-22, 16-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-12 (3-2)
Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24, 25-12 (3-0)
South Platte def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-8 (2-0)
South Platte def. Crawford, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11 (2-1)
PSWGA
The Panhandle Senior Women’s Golf Association had 32 ladies endure the breezy and chilly morning on September 20th at Skyview Golf Course in Alliance.
Taking first place, with a score of 72 gross/59.25 net and three birdies, was Jane Faber, Terry Grosz, Kris DeVries and Audrey Nelson. In second place, the team of Marsha Neifert, Penny Yekel, Londa Maron and Kay Heggem carded a score of 76 gross/63.61 net and one birdie. The third place team consisted of Gina Briggs, Suzy Ernest, Tami Pierce and Sylvia Debus. They recorded a birdie and score of 79 gross/65.86 net. Terry Espinoza, Sue Williams, Dee Lewis and Chris Lapaseotes came in fourth place with a score of 79 gross/65.96 net.
Flag prizes were awarded as follows: Longest Drive “A” Player – Jane Faber, Longest Drive “B” Player – Suzy Ernest, Longest Drive “C” Player – Kris DeVries and Longest Drive “D” Player – Joy Eberhardt. Norma Perkins snagged the longest putt flag. Closest to the pin on the Par 3 flags were won by Gail Magers, Connie Booth and Tami Pierce. Claudia Benda was closest in 2 on Hole #4, and Audrey Nelson was closest in 3 on Hole #12.