Sports Brief from Oct. 4
Cecilia Barron of Morrill and Madison Ribble of Bridgeport ran next to each other all but final dash to the finish line, where Brown edged Ribble by 3 seconds to take the conference championship.

 STEPHANIE BARKER/Star-Herald

WTC Cross Country at Gordon-Rushville

Boy’s Top 10

1. Zane Hinman 19:15 Hemingford

1. Luke Ott 19:15 Morrill

3. Camryn Chapman 19:54 Morrill

4. Carmelo Ayala 19:57 Mitchell

5. Elijah Conley 20:27 Bridgeport

6. Zacharry Araujo 20:38 Bayard

7. Creel Weber 20:56 Hemingford

8. Boady Hunter 21:06 Hemingford

9. Evan Hill 21:26 Bridgeport

9. Xavier Thomas-Lewis 21:26 Kimball

Girl’s Top 10

1. Cecilia Barron 22:41 Morrill

2. Madison Ribble 22:44 Bridgeport

3. Alexis Hill 22:54 Bridgeport

4. Chantel Malson 23:11

5. Lilly Golden 23:12 Mitchell

6. Aurora Hinman 23:21 Hemingford

7. Shirley Cotant 23:22 Mitchell

8. Carlye Kresl 23:37 Hemingford

9. Autumn Edwards 24:05 Morrill

10. Jessica Wilkinson 24:09 Morrill

