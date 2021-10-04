Sports Brief from Oct. 4

WTC Cross Country at Gordon-Rushville
Boy’s Top 10
1. Zane Hinman 19:15 Hemingford
1. Luke Ott 19:15 Morrill
3. Camryn Chapman 19:54 Morrill
4. Carmelo Ayala 19:57 Mitchell
5. Elijah Conley 20:27 Bridgeport
6. Zacharry Araujo 20:38 Bayard
7. Creel Weber 20:56 Hemingford
8. Boady Hunter 21:06 Hemingford
9. Evan Hill 21:26 Bridgeport
9. Xavier Thomas-Lewis 21:26 Kimball
Girl’s Top 10
1. Cecilia Barron 22:41 Morrill
2. Madison Ribble 22:44 Bridgeport
3. Alexis Hill 22:54 Bridgeport
4. Chantel Malson 23:11
5. Lilly Golden 23:12 Mitchell
6. Aurora Hinman 23:21 Hemingford
7. Shirley Cotant 23:22 Mitchell
8. Carlye Kresl 23:37 Hemingford
9. Autumn Edwards 24:05 Morrill