CHADRON — Gering’s season came to an end Sunday afternoon in the District B-7 Senior Legion baseball tournament.

Alliance beat Gering 11-5 in an elimination game and advanced to a championship round matchup Monday afternoon with a Chadron team, which was undefeated through the first three days of the tournament.

Chadron beat Alliance 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to take control of the four-team double-elimination tournament. Alliance would have to beat Chadron twice to advance to the Class B state tournament, which will be played in Pierce this weekend.

Alliance, which beat Sidney in an opening-round matchup, took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first. But Chadron answered with two runs in the top of the second. Chardon then added an insurance run in the fifth.

Both Broc Berry and Jordan Bissonette had three hits for Chadron. Kobe Bissonette had a complete-game performance as he struck out six and walked two in the win.

Seth Gaswick had two hits for Alliance.

Gering fell to Chadron in an opening-round matchup on Friday, but rebounded to beat Sidney 7-3 in an elimination game on Saturday.

Bo Gable had two hits to lead Gering. Ryder Bayne led Sidney with three hits.

14 teams take part in Summer Series event

Fourteen teams took part in the 3-v-3 soccer tournament Saturday during the Summer Series, which was sponsored by Nebraska State Soccer and Union Omaha.

The participation levels ranged from youth to high school players, who turned out for the event at the Lander’s Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff. The event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., concluded with a watch party at the Flyover Brewery for Union Omaha’s matchup with Lexington SC.

It was the first of four stops for the Summer Series. The event which also provides individual skills challenges, will also be held in Lexington, Omaha and South Sioux City.

Winners of the 3-v-3 tournaments from the four regional stops will play each other in the finals in September at Werner Park in Omaha.

This is the first year of the Summer Series. Josh Sindelar, the client & season ticket services manager for Union Omaha, said the event grew out of a 3-v-3 event the team held in the Omaha area last year.

“It’s a way to get our brand exposure out there, but help grow the sport, mainly,” Sindelar said. “That is the focus.”

Golfer scores hole-in-one at Morrill golf course

MORRILL — Judy Semin, of Omaha, recorded a hole-in-one last Thursday at the Rolling Green Golf Course.

Semin aced the 145-yard, No. 9 hole using a 7-iron hybrid.

The shot was witnessed by Pam Adams.