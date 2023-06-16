The team of Greg Ferguson, Austin Ferguson, Doug Jones and Matt Johnson won the Cougar Golf Classic last saturday at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

The FFU team shot a 54.6 handicapped score in the tournament that benefits scholarships for Western Nebraska Community College athletes.

The Wyoming Huskers team of Mike Helset, John F. Helsel, John T. Helsel and Matt Reimers took second in the tournament with a 55.4 score.

Libbly Plus 3 won the coed division with a 57.4 handicap, just .5 ahead of the Steriling Four team. The winning team consisted of Luke Stobel, Libby Stobel, Kent Walton and Ashley Walton.

Sixteen teams overall competed in the tournament.

Jeff Ross won the longest drive contest on the No. 4 hole, and Bob Hesser had the closest shot to the pin in two shots on No. 5. Other awards went o: Danner Clarkson (closest to the water, No. 9), Jess Book (longest drive by a female on No. 10), Cody Van Noy (closest to the sand No. 12), Chris Stillahn (closest to the pin No. 13), Mark Wilson (shortest drive on No. 15) and Kent Walton (longest putt by a male).

Former WNCC player Jackson joins Sixers coaching staff

Bobby Jackson, a former Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball player, has joined the Philadelphia 76ers as an assistant on Nick Nurse’s coaching staff.

Jackson, played for the Cougars from 1993-95, and went on to help Minnesota reach the Final Four in 1997. He was later selected by the Seattle Supersonics in the first round of NBA Draft and played a dozen years in the league. He won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year honor with the Sacramento Kings in the 2002-03 season.

He was enshrined in the WNCC’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2017.

Husker volleyball lands Top Five recruit

Two days into the next cycle of college volleyball recruiting and Nebraska is on the board.

On Friday, setter Campbell Flynn of Rochester Hills, Michigan, announced her commitment to the Huskers on social media

In the national recruiting rankings, Prep Dig has Flynn as its No. 5 national recruit. Prepvolleyball.com has her No. 13.

College coaches were able to begin having recruiting conversations with the 2025 recruiting class of high school juniors on Thursday morning.

This summer Flynn will play for the United States junior national team.

— Brent C. Wagner, Lincoln Journal Star

NU baseball adds Tulane transfer pitcher

The offseason renovation of Nebraska pitching continued Wednesday with the commitment of a left-hander whose upside is as considerable as his 6-foot-5 frame.

Former Tulane reliever Grant Cleavinger pledged to the Huskers following a stay in the transfer portal that lasted less than a week. The native of Lawrence, Kansas, made 20 appearances (two starts) this spring for the Green Wave.

Cleavinger’s stat line across 20 1/3 innings underscores both his potential and the work that lies ahead. He piled up 32 strikeouts by mixing fastballs, changeups and sliders from a three-quarters arm slot.

— Evan Bland, Omaha World-Herald