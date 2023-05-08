Ryan Millar, who was a member of three U.S. Olympic men's volleyball teams, and part of the 2008 gold medal squad, will give a presentation at three local Wyoming high schools this week .

Millar, whose appearance is funded through the Eastern Wyoming College Foundation, will speak at Southeast High School and Torrington High School on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. He will then give a presentation at Lingle/Fort Laramie at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The public is welcomed to attend the events.

Millar willalso be EWC’s commencement speaker on Friday.

"Ryan's story is one of facing and overcoming challenges to become a winner," John Hansen, EWC's director of institutional development, said in the media release. "It is a story we can all learn from and apply to our lives."

Millar is a senior partner with Partners in Leadership, working with business leaders to transform culture, develop a company's workforce and deal with different business challenges. He also hosts a podcast, 'Unlocking Excellence', and owns and operates Gold Medal Mindset LLC.

Dates set for Steve Morgan volleyball camp

The Steve Morgan volleyball camp will be held June 22-23 in Ogallala for freshman through senior players .

Camps for grades 3 through 8 will be held June 12-13, June 19-20 and June 30-July 1.

All camps are full but those interested can contact Steve Morgan at skmorgan@charter.net or at 308-284-2836.

Nebraska Public Media to broadcast state baseball

LINCOLN — Nebraska Public Media will provide coverage of the prep state baseball championship games set to be played at the University of Nebraska-Omaha

The schedule for the May 19 title games is: Class Cat noon, Class B at 2 p.m. and Class A at 5 p.m.

The championship games will be streamed live at nebraskapublicmedia.org and on the Nebraska Public Media app.

Correction

There were five marks set during the Best in the West prep track meet last week in Scottsbluff. Torrington's Brendan Flock set records in both the boys 100 (10.81) and 200 (22.03) meters. The marks were not noted in the initial Star-Herald story on the meet.