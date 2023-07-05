Morrill High School will host the Mike Trader Mid-America basketball camp scheduled for July 17-19.

The day camp is open for boys and girls from 8-years-old through high school juniors. The cost is $125 per player and includes meals. Check in is from 7:30 a.m to 9 a.m. on the first day. The camps will include drill to improve skills and fundamentals as well as league games over the three days.

Trader was the men’s head coach at Hastings College for 16 years. His coaching experience also includes three years at Omaha Northwest as well as stints at Omaha Bryan and Hastings High School.

Those interested can call Mike Trader at 402-960-8011, or email him at mtradercamps@outlook.com for additional information. The camp website can be found at traderscamp.com.

NU wrestling adds

NDSU transfer

The Nebraska wrestling team has added a three-time NCAA qualifier to its roster.

Owen Pentz, who went 1-2 at 197 pounds at nationals in March, is transferring from North Dakota State to Nebraska.

Pentz also competed at 197 at nationals the previous two seasons, going 1-2 as a sophomore and 2-2 as a freshman. Pentz had a career record of 45-24 at North Dakota State.

Pentz competed at Nebraska last season when North Dakota State upset the Huskers 20-16 in a season-opening dual. On that night, Pentz lost 4-2 in sudden-victory to Silas Allred. Allred, as a freshman at Nebraska last season, went on to become the first Husker since 2015 to win a Big Ten title.

Pentz was a two-time high school state champion in Utah. Nebraska has had success recruiting the state of Utah recently as last year’s lineup also included Utah native Brock Hardy, who finished sixth at nationals at 141.

—Gene Schinzel, Omaha World-Herald