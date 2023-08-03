Nick Kizzire and Kaylee Bentley were the top male and female finishers in the inaugural Scottsbluff Bearcat Stampede 5K run that was held July 29 at Scottsbluff High School.

Kizzire led the field of 118 runners with a time of 16 minutes, 23 seconds. The event benefitted the Bearcats high school cross country program.

Shane Burkey finished second, just 24 seconds behind Kizzire. Axton Stone was third in 17:51 and Sully Wilson was just a second behind him.

Bentley placed seventh overall in 19:41.

Anne Marie Wilson was second in the female division in 20:15, and Rachel Sullivan (20:38) and Brooke Holzworth (20:57) were third and fourth, respectively.

Disc golf fundraiser generates $400 for hospital

GERING Twenty-five individuals took part in a disc golf tournament that was a fundraiser for the Colorado Children's Hospital.

The Oregon Trail Disc Golf Club held the "Miracle Treat Day" event at the Oregon Trail Park course on July 29. The fundraiser totaled $400.

Dairy Queen was the lead sponsor and provided Blizzards for the participants.

FBNO wins Regional West Foundation golf tournament

Dawne Wolfe, Jeff Wolfe, Kim Smith and Mark Smith, representing First National Bank of Omaha, were the winning group in Regional West Foundation Golf Scramble.

More than 170 than individuals took part in the event at the Scotts Bluff Country Club in mid July. Proceeds from the event went toward the cost of a Varian Edge linear accelerator for the Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West.

Paul Mohr was first in the floating golf ball race, in which the golf balls were dropped into the club's pool. William Bostic and Mohr won the second and third-place ball, respectively.

Nebraska women roll behind Markowski

Alexis Markowski powered the Nebraska women's basketball team as it surpassed 100 points in another win Thursday in Greece.

Markowski scored 19 points and the Huskers defeated the Patras All Stars 111-48 in their second international scrimmage at Promitheas Park in Patras.

Nebraska is now 2-0 in Greece and has outscored opponents 212-97. Patras made Nebraska work early, however. Nebraska actually trailed at the end of first quarter until Kendall Moriarty drilled a three-pointer to beat the buzzer. From there, it was all Huskers.

Nebraska outscored Patras 33-4 in the second quarter, which included an early 10-0 blitz behind buckets from Moriarty, Maddie Krull and Darian White.

White impressed, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. She clicked with Moriarty in the backcourt, as the duo combined to shoot 12-of-17 (70.6%) from the field.

All 10 of Nebraska's available players scored.

The Huskers conclude their three-game exhibition series against Crete All Stars at 11 a.m. Monday.

— Lincoln Journal Star staff report