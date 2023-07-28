A new road race to benefit the Scottsbluff High School cross country team is set for Saturday.

The Scottsbluff Bearcat Stampede 5K run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m. at the high school and travels along the new pathway and overpass.

The cost is $20 with funds going to the cross country program. As of Friday morning, 102 individuals had registered for the event.

Bucky gets nod in B10 preseason volleyball poll

Wisconsin is still the team to beat in Big Ten Conference volleyball.

The Badgers have won four straight Big Ten titles, and are predicted to win again after coming at No. 1 in the Big Ten preseason poll in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Nebraska came in at No. 2 in the poll released on Friday, followed by Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue.

Nebraska junior libero Lexi Rodriguez made the preseason all-conference team. She was one of three unanimous selections, along with Penn State setter Mac Podraza (Ohio State transfer) and Purdue outside hitter Eva Hudson.

— Brent C. Wagner, Lincoln Journal Star

Western Nebraska Pioneers fall in season finale

DODGE CITY, Kansas — The Western Nebraska Pioneers fell 6-3 to the A's on Thursday night in the final game of the season.

The A's scored the final five runs of the game to erase a 3-1 Pioneers lead.

PSWGA holds event at Scenic Knolls Golf Course

Thirty-three individuals participated in the Panhandle Senior Women’s Golf Association event at Scenic Knolls in Mitchell on July 24.

The team of Ronda Roth, Beth Korell, Lisa Racine and Cindy Francisco took first place with a 75 gross.59.95 net.

The team of Londa Maron, Tami Pierce, Joy Eberhard and Carole Derr were second with a 76 gross/60.30 net.

The individual prizes were: longest Drive ‘A’ player (Ronda Roth), longest drive ‘B’ player (Lisa Richardson), longest drive ‘C’ player (Terry Rajewich), longest drive ‘D’ player (Cindy Francisco).

Sall Plover and Chris Lapaseotes won the longest putt flags, and Terry Espinoza was closest to the pin on the No. 5 hole drive. Joy Eberhardt was closest to the water on the No. 4 hole, and Deb Emrich was closest to the pin on the third shot on the No. 3 hole.

Beth Korell was closest to the pin on No. 8.

Correction

A golfer was misidentified in a story which ran in Tuesday’s edition of the Star-Herald. Julie Semin, of Omaha, recorded a hole-in-one on the No. 9 hole on July 20 at the Rolling Green Golf Course in Morrill.