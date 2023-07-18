Play begins Thursday for the state amateur men’s golf tournament, which will be held at the Scotts Bluff County Club.

This is the fourth time the club has hosted the state event. The last time came in 2012.

Shaun Campbell, of Omaha, who won last year’s title at the Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln is among the entrants for the tournament, which continues through Sunday.

David Easley, of Lincoln, who won the ‘21 title at the Lochland County Club in Hastings with a 12-under par tournament, is also registered.

A number of local golfers are part of the field and include:

Kevin Miller (Gering), Hunter Hageman (Chadron), Michael Gomez (Alliance), Casey Collins (Gering), Lewis Reinhardt (Mitchell), Marc Clemens (Gering), Chris Callan (Alliance). Brett Ruiz (Torrington). Darren Drabbels (CHadron). Richard Haupt (Sidney), Troy Rubottom (Gering), Tommy Dredla (Scottsbluff), Brant Hajek (Sidney), Cael Peters (Mitchell). Kenny Greenwood (Gering). Xavier Horst (Gering), Nicholas Maser (Alliance). Brock Ehler (Scottsbluff), Kaedon Patton (Scottsbluff), Andrew Maser (Alliance), Treyten York (Scottsbluff), Ryan Bolzer (Gering), John Beier (Sidney). Rick Hickstein (Chadron), Arthur Patton (Scottsbluff). Drek Ginn (Hay Springs), Graham Shaddick (Scottsbluff).

Summer Series soccer hitting Scottsbluff area this weekend

Scottsbluff is the latest stop on the Summer Series skills challenge, a soccer event which is sponsored by both Nebraska State Soccer and Union Omaha.

The two-day weekend event, geared toward both youth and also high school players, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Landers Memorial Soccer Complex, E 42nd St, Scottsbluff. It is scheduled to run through 3 p.m. Sunday.

The series includes both individual skills challenges and also a 3v3 event. Winners from both events will earn a spot against other region winners for the final at Werner Park in Omaha in September.

Scottsbluff is one of of four sites for the Summer Series. The event is also being held in Omaha, South Sioux City and Lexington.

Those interested can find information at summerseries.teamapp.com and also register for the event.

19 teams compete in Oregon Trail Days horseshoe tourney

Tony Vasquez Sr. and Ron Nelson topped the Class A field during the fun doubles horseshoe tournament, which was part of the Oregon Trail Days celebration this past weekend.

The two were among the 19 teams that competed in the event, spread over three divisions.

Jadon Minzey and Josh Escamilla teamed to win Class B, while Jesse Maldoado Sr. and J.B. won Class C.

Second-place teams were: Don Mohrmans and Brian Smith (Class A), Mike Minzey and Clayton Paules (Class B) and Rico Ortiz and Fernando Villegas Perez (Class C).

Third-place finishers were: Tony Vasquez Jr. and Tim Rohde (Class A), Bradley Warfield and Dan Gallegos (Class B) and Jesse Maldonado Jr. and Joe Broussard (Class C).