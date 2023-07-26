GERING — The Team Ashtyn Night Glow volleyball tournament featured nine teams that battled it out in a contest which ended just before 11 p.m. Sunday at Weborg 21 Centre in Gering.

When it was all said and done. The Fergalicious team captured the tournament title with a three-set win over Calm Yo Tips, which had a trio of three-set matches in the single-elimination tournament.

The semifinals and finals were both played with glow-in-the dark tape and balls.

Jennifer Schwartz, the founder of the Team Ashtyn Foundation which helps youngsters with cancer, said the tournament brought in about $2,000 from entry fees and raffle tickets.

“(The funds are) roughly what we make every year,” Schwartz said. “It is difficult to find a weekend that works with all the community events that are going on. We feel the event was as successful as in years past and we hope to continue the annual tradition.”

“We appreciate the community sponsorships for the raffle donations,” she said. “Also, thanks to all who participated that make this event so successful each year.”

Fergalicious captured the first set in the championship game 21-18, only to watch Calm Yo Tips get the second one by the identical score. The third set was to 11 points and Calm Yo Tips led 10-9 before Fergalicious scored three straight to get the 12-10 win.

The winning team members were Megan Bewley, Shelby Bewley, Victoria Schwartz, Cody Ferguson, Ashtyn Martin and Brittney Spreier.

The runners-up consisted of Jodi Huddleston, Nate Faulkner, Trent Rutledge, Carlos Cruz, Taylor Osmotherly and Nicholle Lang.

Chadron shuts

out Alliance for

District B-7 title

CHADRON — Chadron First National Bank of Omaha Seniors won the Class B-7 District legion baseball title Monday with a 1-0 win over Alliance.

Chadron (15-14) advanced to the Class B state tournament, which will be played this weekend in Pierce. It’s the Nationals first state appearance since 2007, but the majority of this year’s team were also on the squad which reached the state junior tournament two years ago.

Chadron scored its run in the fourth inning, as Tobin Landen’s single to center drove in pinch runner Bricen Wright from second base.

Both teams finished with six hits. Alliance left the bases loaded in both the first and fourth innings.

Caden Buskirk struck out six and walked just one to earn the win. Alliance’s Kaden Ferguson also went the distance on the mound. He fanned seven and didn’t walk anyone, but plunked three Nationals with pitches.

Chadron scored just six runs in three tournament games and allowed only two. The Nationals edged Gering 2-1 in the first round on Friday, nipped Alliance 3-1 on Saturday and blanked the Spartans..

—Con Marshall