The Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Golf Classic is scheduled for June 10 at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

The tournament was started in 2004 and benefits the WNCC athletic scholarship fund.

The Cougar Hoops team of Billy Engel, Jon Darnell, Travis Hounshell and Brian Gutwein topped the field last year.

This year's field is limited to 36 teams and will have an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The cost is $75 per golf and includes green fees, a cart, and lunch. There will be a payout for the men's and also the women's/coed divisions as well as hole prizes.

Registration can be done online at the WNCC athletic website (wnccathletics.com), or forms can be picked up at Monument Shadows Golf course, the WNCC athletic offices or on the campus.

Those interested can also contact WNCC athletic director Ryan Burgner at 308-635-6798 or burgerr@wncc.edu for additional information.

PSWGA looking for members for season

The Panhandle Senior Women Golf Association is looking for members for the season.

Women who are at least 50 years old and interested in joining the league can call the Monument Shadows Golf Course at 308-635-2277 to register.

Three- or four-person teams compete in a handicapped scramble format. There is an annual fee of $20 and outings cost $55, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch and prizes.

Those interested can also contact Joy Eberhardt, the league president, at 308-225-2251.