Matthew Schaefer and Charlie Zielinski enter the final round of the Nebraska Amateur men's golf tournament as co-leaders, with four-time champion Andy Sajevic just a shot behind.

Schaefer and Zielinski, of Fordyce and Omaha, respectively, both shot rounds of 72 in Saturday's third round and are at 9-under for the tournament at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

The duo will be in the final group, which is scheduled to tee off at 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.

Sajevic, of Omaha, shot a 70, to move to 8-under for the weekend. He won the tournament in 2010, '11, '13 and '20.

He will be paired with Peyton Koch, of Ralston, who is tied with Table Rock's Calvin Freeman in fourth place at 6-under.