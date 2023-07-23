Matthew Schaefer had been in the mix in the Nebraska Amateur men’s golf tournaments over the past few years, but never finished on top.

That changed Sunday.

The 23-year-old Fordyce native and recent South Dakota State University graduate, recorded a par on No. 18 to edge Charlie Zielinski by a stroke in a showdown between the two that stretched through the weekend between the two at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

“It feels great,” said Schaefer, who finished with a 12-under-par 276 for the four rounds. “This is a tournament that I’ve played well … but never been able to get it done. It feels good to be able to finish it up. I played up-and-down the whole day, and kind of struggled there in the middle of the front nine. But I just stayed patient and had a really solid back nine. I hit some good shots.”

Schaefer birdied three of the final seven holes, including at No. 17 to tie Zielinski. The Creighton University senior then just missed his attempt for par on the final hole.

“We shot the same 18-hole score for the first three rounds , and were back-and-forth through the whole round (Sunday),” Schaefer said. “He would make a birdie and I would get a bogey. Then it would flip. It was neck-and-neck to the last hole. It was a lot of fun and Charlie is a really good player and an even better person. There’s going to be a lot of wins in his future.”

Andy Sajevic, a four-time amateur champion, finished third overall, just two strokes behind Schaefer. Calvin Freeman was fourth at 7-under for the weekend.

Brock Ehler, the golf coach for the Scottsbluff boys and girls golf programs, was eighth. He was 2-under for the tournament.

“I wish I would have played a little bit better but I’m happy, “ Ehler said. “It was a grind. It was a grind, it was a long four days and I’m tired. My goal was to win, but I think you should go into (a tournament) with that mentality anyway. You’ve got to have that goal, but also realize it’s an adventure.

“At the end of the day (each hole) is a number for three and a half hours that you’re going to put together,” Ehler said. You’re going to add those 18 numbers up, and I think if you look it (the round) that way, it makes things a little easier so you’re not so hard on yourself. Those are the things I try to coach and help our kids with.”

Zielinski and Schaefer entered the day as the co-leaders at 9-under through three rounds, and Schaefer birdied the first hole. Zielinski birdied the second hole to tie Schaefer at 10-under, and Schaefer then bogeyed both the No. 4 and No. 5 holes.

Both birdied No. 9 to make the turn with Zielinski maintaining a two-stroke lead. He then birded No. 11 and 12 to move to 13-under, and a three-stroke lead over Schaefer.

He then got a bogey on No. 15, which Schaefer birdied to move to within a stroke of the lead. Zielinski also got a par on No. 17 as the two golfers entered the final hole as co-leaders.

“I just got into some bad situations there at the end, unfortunately, ” said Zielinski, who also finished second in the junior amateur tournament three years ago at the Scotts Bluff Country Club. “I was really looking to come here and win it (this weekend) but that’s how the cookie crumbles I guess.

“Long term the more you put yourselves in these spots, the better you’re going to be because of it,” Zielinski said. “You get less nervous coming down the stretch, thinking ‘I’ve been here plenty of times before.’ All the that experience is going to amount to good things I think in the future.”