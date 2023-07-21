Matthew Schaefer and Charlie Zielinski are tied atop the leaderboard in the Nebraska Amateur with a four-stroke cushion after 36 holes of the men’s golf tournament.

Both shot a 4-under par second round of 68 on Friday at Scotts Bluff County Club on Friday, and are 9-under after the first two days of the event which is scheduled to run through Sunday. Play was suspended due to darkness just before 9 p.m. and will resume at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Roughly half of the 139-player field has completed two rounds through Friday or withdrawn. Play began around 8:30 a.m. after a roughly hour delay due to fog.

Peyton Koch, of Ralston, was at 5-under par after he shot a second-round of 67.

Schaefer, of Fordyce, shot a 4-under par 32 in his first nine holes of the second round to drop to 9-under for the tournament. He then had a bogey on two of his next five holes, but got the No. 9 to end his round.

Zielinski, of Omaha, also shot a 68 in the second round. He had seven birdies and three bogeys.

Schaefer and Zielinski were among the three players who shot a 5-under par 67 in the opening round of the tournament, which the majority of the field finished on Friday after inclement weather suspended play on Thursday afternoon.

Zielinski recorded an eagle on both the No. 1 and No. 9 holes in the round.

Connor Steichen , of Omaha, also tied for the round-low score. He did not tee off for his second round until after 6 p.m. Friday and was through eight holes of his second round when play was suspended. He is­ tied with Koch for third place at 5-under par overall.

Brock Ehler, coach of both the Scottsbluff boys and girls golf programs, was 3-under par through 11 holes in his second round when. He is tied with two other players for sixth overall.