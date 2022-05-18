State track kicks off with Class B

The Nebraska state track and field meet kicked off the four-day event with the Class A and B schools being the first in action on Wednesday.

Several local teams had success throughout the day, either in the finals or the preliminaries in their respective events.

Chayton Bynes of Chadron, who won the triple jump in the B-6 meet finished in fourth with a leap of 44-06.5. Along with Bynes, Hans Bastron of Scottsbluff and Bryce Carrillo of Gering competed in the 3,200 meter run, with Bastron finishing ninth, one place off of medaling, and Carrillo finishing fifteenth.

One of the highlight races of the day was the boys’ 4x800 meter relay, where the Sidney Red Raiders won the event, and once again, the team of Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer, Treyson Johnstone, and Daniel Bashtovoi broke their own school record with a time of 7:56.63.

“Their goal all year was to break the eight minute mark and they finally had some other guys pushing them,” Sidney coach Matt McKay said. “They had a good lead the whole time but they knew they couldn’t let up. So all four of them were focused and what they did was pretty special and it was fun to watch.”

The Red Raiders are also the team point leader going into the second day of competition and are hopeful that they could finish the job on Thursday.

“A lot of the guys are really focused. We got guys into the finals in the 100 and 200, we have guys running tomorrow and we have the 4x100 and 4x400, so we’re feeling pretty confident” McKay said. “Our guys can come out and work hard and show what they can do, today is just a precursor for the main event.”

In qualifier events, Luke Holly from Sidney broke into the final in the 100 meter dash, and Isak Doty qualified in the 200. To go along with the win in the 3,200 meter relay, Mitchell Deer will be competing in the final for the 400 meter run.

Along with the Sidney athletes, Xander Provance from Chadron made it into the 110 meter hurdles final, and also from Chadron, Malachi Swallow qualified in the 300 meter hurdles. Scottsbluff’s Payton Burda made it into the 400 meter final, as teammate Paige Horne made the finals in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles.

Bulldogs Maddie Seiler took a third place finish in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:34.33 and Gabrielle Moreno finished in eighth place in the long jump with a leap of 16-8.5.

Competition will continue on Thursday at 9 a.m. CST.

CLASS B BOYS

Team scoring: Sidney 29, Aurora 20, McCook 17, Adams Central 16, Norris 16, Lexington 13, Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, Boys Town 8, South Sioux City 8, Blair 6, Waverly 6, Columbus Lakeview 5, Chadron 5, Elkhorn North 5, Broken Bow 4, Elkhorn 4, Cozad 4, Plattsmouth 3, Hastings 2.5, Boone Central 2.5, St. Paul 2, York 2, Lincoln Christian 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1, Platteview 1, Arlington 1.

FINALS

3,200: 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 9:36.81. 2, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 9:38.15. 3, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:50.99. 4, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 9:52.20. 5, Conner Ross, Elkhorn North, 9:59.66. 6, Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth, 9:59.96. 7, Colin Pinneo, York, 10:05.45. 8, Gus Lampe, Om RoncalliCatholic, 10:06.38.

3,200 relay: 1, Sidney (Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer, Treyson Johnstone, Daniel Bashtovoi), 7:56.63. 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 8:01.44. 3, Blair, 8:07.02. 4, Norris, 8:07.56. 5, Waverly, 8:09.24. 6, Lexington,8:20.24. 7, Lincoln Christian, 8:25.47. 8, Arlington, 8:28.28

Shot: 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 57-4½. 2, Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2¼. 3, Eli Holt, Norris, 54-11¼. 4, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 54-9½. 5, Max Denson, Broken Bow, 53-1. 6, Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 52-9¾. 7, Trevor Brown, Waverly, 51-7. 8, Sam Thomas, Elkhorn North, 51-6½.

High jump: 1, Breck Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-8. 2, Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-6. 3, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 6-6. 4, Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 6-4. 5, Cash Chytka, Cozad, 6-4. 6, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 6-2. 6, Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central, 6-2. 8, Jaxon Adams, Platteview, 6-2.

Triple jump: 1, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 46-6. 2, Adam Dugger, McCook, 46-6.. 3, Brett Fraker, McCook, 46-2¾. 4, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 44-6½. 5, James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 43-, 10¾. 6, Alex Messinger, McCook, 43-8¾. 7, Jonah Paulsen, St. Paul, 43-8¼. 8, Dane Petersen, Elkhorn, 43-3¾.

PRELIMINARIES

100-meter qualifiers: Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.93; Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 11.06; Ethan Baessler, Blair, 11.09; Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.06; Grant Schere, Waverly, 11.10; Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 11.15; Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.17; Eddie Johnson, Waverly, 11.19.

Heat 1: Ethan Baessler, Blair, 11.09Q; Grant Schere, Waverly, 11.10q; Trevor Ozenbaugh, Norris, 11.26; Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 11.37; Quentin Moss, Lexington, 11.39; Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 11.55; Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff, 11.56; Curtis Swahn, Wahoo, 11.56.

Heat 2: Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.93Q; Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 11.15q; Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.17q; Ayden Shook, Milford, 11.21; Parker Borer, Boone Central, 11.37; Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.39; Cooper Cerny, Norris, 11.48; Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth, 11.48.

Heat 3: Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 11.06Q; Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.06q; Eddie Johnson, Waverly, 11.19q; Waylon Sherman, Wahoo, 11.23; Koby Nachtigal, Aurora, 11.25; Isak Doty, Sidney, 11.26; MJ Nelson, Nebraska City, 11.37; Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 11.37.

200 qualifiers: Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 22.37; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.52; Grant Schere, Waverly, 22.75; Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.58; uentin Moss, Lexington, 22.60; Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 22.65; Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.76; Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.85.

Heat 1: Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 22.37Q; Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.58q; Quentin Moss, Lexington, 22.60q; Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.85q; Parker Borer, Boone Central, 22.87; MJ Nelson, Nebraska City, 22.99; Jett Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, 23.18; Khyler Shortridge, Columbus Lakeview, 23.42.

Heat 2: Grant Schere, Waverly, 22.75Q; Trevor Ozenbaugh, Norris, 23.11; Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 23.27; Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 18; Tony Murray, Boys Town, 23.41; Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff, 23.41; Garrett Jenkins, Waverly, 23.65; Aizyn Fulmer, Plattsmouth, 23.98.

Heat 3: Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.52Q; Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 22.65q; Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.76q; Grant Trausch, Adams Central, 22.90; Waylon Sherman, Wahoo, 22.91; Nick Roth, Lincoln Christ, 23.22; Victor Isele, Northwest, 23.42; Luke Haney, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 23.46.

400 qualifiers: Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.88; Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.97; Conner Wells, St. Paul, 50.07; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.27; AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.45; Zach Pittman, Norris, 50.65; Connor Millikan, Platteview, 50.66; Ryan Binder, Auburn, 50.78.

Heat 1: Conner Wells, St. Paul, 50.07Q; Zach Pittman, Norris, 50.65q; Devon Carel, Fairbury, 51.76; Austin Madsen, Norris, 52.22; Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 52.41; Mitchell Rudie, Platteview, 52.44; Noah Sherman, Elkhorn, 53.60; Landon Bowen, Lexington, 54.02.

Heat 2: Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.97Q; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.27q; AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.45q; Ryan Binder, Auburn, 50.78q; Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 52.01; Wyatt Knapp, Northwest, 52.47; Christian Young, Elkhorn North, 52.56; Simon Janssen, Columbus Lakeview, 52.56.

Heat 3: Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.88Q; Connor Millikan, Platteview, 50.66q; Alex Leuenberger, Waverly, 50.83; Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne High, 51.70; Konner Verbeck, Minden, 52.08; Braxton Smith, Waverly, 52.64; Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff, 52.87; Coleton Cooper, Pierce, 53.02.

110 high hurdles qualifiers: Tyler Carroll, Central City, 14.86; Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 14.97; Xander Provance, Chadron, 15.04; Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 14.87; Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.15; Zach Fox, Wahoo, 15.20; Keaton Wattier, O’Neill, 15.23; Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 15.32

Heat 1: Xander Provance, Chadron, 15.04Q; Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.15q; Zach Fox, Wahoo, 15.20q; Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 15.32q; Braxton Borer, Columbus Lakeview, 15.58; Jayden Curtis, Ogallala, 15.97; Rex Buettenback, Ralston, 16.06; Kevin Sohl, Plattsmouth, 16.40.

Heat 2:Tyler Carroll, Central City, 14.86Q; Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 14.87q; Keaton Wattier, O’Neill, 15.23q; Garrett Reece, Chadron, 15.77; Addison Croghan, Pierce, 16.11; Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow, 16.38; Trey Stevens, Gothenburg, 16.66; Tanner Languis, Norris, 16.81.

Heat 3: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 14.97Q; Gage Fries, Minden, 15.37; Lebron Pendles, Boys Town, 15.68; Alex Buxton, Fairbury, 16.27; Garrett Richardson, Northwest, 16.42; Bennett Turman, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 16.79; Gavin Sukup, Seward, 16.93; Cameron Zink, Ogallala, DNF.

300 intermediate hurdles qualifiers: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.98; Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwd, 40.34; Gage Fries, Minden, 40.81; Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 40.32; Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 40.36; Cooper Diamond, Bennington, 40.74; Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 40.95; Zach Fox, Wahoo, 41.10.

Heat 1: Gage Fries, Minden, 40.81Q; Zach Fox, Wahoo, 41.10q; Garrett Reece, Chadron, 41.55; Gavin Sukup, Seward, 41.82; Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 42.30; Jase Voorhees, Syracuse, 42.83; Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 43.22; Alex Portillo, Northwest, 43.35.

Heat 2: Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 40.34Q; Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 40.36q; Ben Brahmer, Pierce, 40.95q; Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 41.12; Garrett Richardson, Northwest, 41.68; Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 41.75; Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow,, 42.66; Preston Harms, Waverly, 42.82.

Heat 3: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.98Q; Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 40.32q; Cooper Diamond, Bennington, 40.74q; Braxton Borer, Columbus Lakeview, 41.79; Tyler Carroll, Central City, 42.38; Dahlton Fisher, Lincoln Christ, 42.82; Jacob (Alex) Phelps, Wayne, 43.34; Hogan Wingrove, Waverly, DNF.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team scoring: Elkhorn North 25.5, Pierce 24, Waverly 12, York 10, Gothenburg 10, Syracuse 10, Norris 10, Arlington 8, Beatrice 8, Holdrege 7.5, Gering 7, McCook 7, Sidney 6, St. Paul 5, Ogallala 5, Kearney Catholic 5, Blair 5, Omaha Gross Cath 4, Lexington 4, Bennington 3, Scottsbluff 3, Lincoln Christian 3, O’Neill 2, Seward 2, Northwest 2, Falls City 2, Columbus Scotus 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, South Sioux City 1, Wayne High 1

FINALS

3,200: 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:22.87. 2, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:27.02. 3, Madison Seiler, Gering, 11:34.33. 4, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 11:40.23. 5, Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 11:47.21. 6, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christ, 11:49.85. 7, Tessa Greisen, Seward, 12:06.12. 8, Anika Richards, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 12:17.47.

3,200 relay: 1, Elkhorn North (Britt Prince, Morgan Sachs, Ella Ford, Sydney Stodden), 9:31.08. 2, Waverly, 9:43.75. 3, Pierce, 9:46.54. 4, Blair, 9:47.69. 5, McCook, 9:51.54. 6, Bennington, 9:56.63. 7, Northwest, 9:57.96. 8, Wayne, 10:01.70

Discus: 1, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 138-6. 2, Jozy Piper, Pierce, 133-9. 3, Elly Piper, Pierce, 132-8. 4, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, 126-, 10. 5, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 125-, 10. 6, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 121-11. 7, Chloe Walker, Columbus Scotus, 120-4. 8, Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City, 119-11.

Long jump: 1, Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 17-9¾. 2, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 17-9¼. 3, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 17-6. 4, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 16-11¾. 5, Maria Connealy Omaha Gross Cath, 16-10¼. 6, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-10¼. 7, RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 16-9½. 8, Gabrielle Moreno, Gering, 16-8½.

Pole vault: 1, Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse, 11-6. 2, Madeline Swanson, Beatrice, 11-6. 3, Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 11-0. 3, Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 11-0. 5, Avery Scott, Waverly, 11-0. 6, Savannah Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-6. 6, Kaitlyn Jewett, Holdrege, 10-6. 6, Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill, 10-6.

PRELIMINARIES

100-meter qualifiers: Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 12.30; RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.33; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 12.35; Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 12.31; Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 12.44; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 12.50; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.50; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 12.56.

Heat 1: Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 12.30Q; Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 12.31q; Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 12.44q; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 12.56q; Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 12.74; Kaylee Crosby, Aurora, 12.85; Karlee Henning, Crete, 13.17; Coral Collins, Seward, 13.24.

Heat 2: Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 12.35Q; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 12.50q; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.50q; Macy Stock, Columbus Lakeview, 12.57; Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill, 12.68; Brooke Williams, Platteview, 13.13; Ashlynn Garcia, South Sioux City, 13.17; Maria Caballero, Lexington, 13.18.

Heat 3: ; RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.3Q; Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 12.77; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.84; Eden Schulz, Seward, 12.92; Kate Langford, Bennington, 12.92; Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 12.94; Hannah Knox, Syracuse, 13.22; Madeleine Harrison, Elkhorn North, FS.

200 qualifiers: Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 25.13; RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 25.37; Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 25.59; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.48; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 25.72; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 25.86; Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 26.18; Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 26.25.

Heat 1: Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 25.59Q; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 25.72q; Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 25.86q; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 26.43; Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala, 26.67; , Madelyn Brown, Aurora, 26.95; Joslyn Rice, Waverly, 27.03; Kaylee Crosby, Aurora, 27.14.

Heat 2: RaeAnn Thompson,Falls City, 25.37Q; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.48q; Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 26.31; Ellie Shanahan, Omaha RoncalliCatholic, 26.44; Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill, 26.48; Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, 26.82; Isabelle Derby, Platteview, 27.22; Emma Dutton, McCoojk, 27.27.

Heat 3: Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 25.13Q; Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 26.18q; Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 26.25q; Macy Stock, Columbus Lakeview, 26.36; Mari Conant, Adams Central, 26.84; Payton Dzingle, Kearney Catholic, 27.15; Bethany Kaup, Pierce, 27.16; Ivy Leuck, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 27.32.

400 qualifiers: Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 58.46; Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.78; Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 59.21; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 58.59; Reba Mader, Northwest, 59.58; Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 59.69; Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 59.85; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.09.

Heat 1: Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.78Q; Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 59.69q; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.09q; Mari Conant, Adams Central, 1:00.12; Mya Larsen, Elkhorn, 1:00.91; Reece Ewoldt, Blair, 1:01.40; Emma Hague, Elkhorn, 1:01.60; Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christ, 1:01.60.

Heat 2: Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 58.46Q; Samantha Roby, Northwest, 58.59q; Reba Mader, Northwest, 59.58q; Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 1:00.60; Makaia Baker, Cozad, 1:00.85; Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 1:01.07; Ellie Shanahan, Om RoncalliCatholic, 1:01.86; Madeline Swanson, Beatrice, 1:02.42.

Heat 3: Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 59.21Q; Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 59.85q; Jayden Meyer, Syracuse, 1:00.38; Alexis Hiatt, Bennington, 1:00.62; Mia Hunke, West Point Beemer, 1:00.65; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 1:01.44; Alonna Depalma, Waverly, 1:01.82; Taylor Kreifels, Falls City, 1:01.89.

100 high hurdles qualifiers: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.66; Grace Mustard, Columbus Scotus, 15.09; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.15; Emma Dutton, McCook, 15.53; Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 15.72; Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.77; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.88; Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn Norht, 15.97.

Heat 1: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.66Q; Grace Mustard, Columbus Scotus, 15.09q; Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 15.72q; Lauren Maly, Crete, 16.38; Jami Mans, Fairbury, 16.39; Savannah Bishop, Elkhorn North, 16.56; Macala Hood, Alliance, 16.80.

Heat 2: Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.15Q; Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.77q; Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 15.97q; Leah Grant, Auburn, 16.16; Mia Hunke, West Point B, 16.41; Chloe Mader, Northwest, 17.60; Naomi Bertucci, Elkhorn, 18.18; Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 21.50.

Heat 3; Emma Dutton, McCook, 15.53Q; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.88q; Mattie Kamery, Minden, 15.99; Kelsey Miller, Seward, 16.08; Mary Shulayk, Waverly, 16.31; Ashleigh Kirkendall, Falls City, 16.59; Emily Huss, Fairbury, 16.70; Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, 17.60.

300 low hurdles qualifiers: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 45.10; Emma Dutton, McCook, 46.25; Mia Hunke, West Point Beemer, 47.17; Kate Langford, Bennington, 46.61; Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 47.15; Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 47.37; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 47.53; Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.69.

Heat 1: Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 45.10Q; Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 47.37q; Leah Grant, Auburn, 48.36; Mattie Kamery, Minden, 48.77; Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 48.95; Ellie Rice, Omaha Gross Catholic, 50.20; Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 50.82; Naomi Bertucci, Elkhorn, 52.13.

Heat 2: Mia Hunke, West Point Beemer, 47.17Q; Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.69q; Erika Roehrs, Blair, 47.81; Josie Sanders, Alliance, 48.37; Brooklyn Beck, Northwest, 48.57; Eva Fahrnbruch, Aurora, 49.43; Amelia Wempen, Bennington, 49.72; Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, 50.71.

Heat 3: Emma Dutton, McCook, 46.25Q; Kate Langford, Bennington, 46.61q; Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 47.15q; Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 47.53q; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 49.07; Kelsey Miller, Seward, 49.63; Lainey Portwine, York, 50.07; Madelyn Lubischer, Raymond Central, 56.29.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

