Sterkel helping Briar Cliff basketball

“It was intense and competitive at Regis,” Sterkel said. “Expectations were high and the program was quite structured. I have so many fun memories (from on and off the court) that I’ll cherish forever.”

With just one year left to play college basketball, she is hoping to make her final year at Briar Cliff memorable. Her goal is to cut down some nets and win the GPAC and go to the national tournament.

So far, Briar Cliff is headed that way with their 3-0 conference start.

The hardest thing for her, though, is being away from home. But, she said being 23 years old is a lot easier being far from home than just out of high school.

“I think being 23 years old makes it a lot less difficult than what it would be at 18 years old,” she said. “I have never been this far away from home, so it has definitely been an adjustment. In the hard times, I rely on my faith.”

Sterkel has kept that faith in playing college basketball for five years just like many local athletes that transferred from a university after four years to play a fifth year. This includes Scottsbluff’s Dru Kuxhausen, who went from two years at WNCC, two at McNeese State to the University of Northern Colorado for his final year.