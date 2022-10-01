Stevens wins Twin Cities Invite, Sidney takes third, Scottsbluff wins consolation bracket

The Twin Cities volleyball invite concluded on Saturday with the Rapid City Stevens Raiders defeating the Grand Island Northwest Vikings 25-19, 25-21 for first place in Gering.

Rapid City downed North Platte in their first match 25-23, 25-18 before beating Sidney 25-22, 25-20 in the semifinals.

The third place game saw the Sidney Red Raiders and Gering Bulldogs face off in Gering’s main gym. Sidney took the two-set win 25-18, 25-19 and just like last year, finished third. To start the day, the Red Raiders downed Ogallala 25-7, 25-20.

“We had a really great start to the day and a great end to that day, that middle piece is something we’re going to continue to work on,” Raider coach Julie Smith said. “The girls played amazing against Ogallala and just really had control of the game. We’re very proud of how they finished the day.”

In their game against Gering, Sidney saw a school record broken for career digs. Rheagan Stanley, who also owns the record for match and season digs, broke the previous record of 1,323.

“Rheagan Stanley just set the career digs record so now she has our match, season and career record,” Smith said. “Unofficially, she has 1,328 digs in her career, which she will keep building through the season.”

The Bulldogs were in the gold bracket and got a win over Crete 25-17, 22-25, 25-11 to start the day. Gering then fell to GI Northwest 26-24, 25-12

“The girls played fantastic this morning so we just talked in the locker room about the things that we’re going to take away from this weekend and the level of play was fantastic,” Gering coach Amanda Cochran said. “We’re going to keep running and getting better every day. I’m proud of the girls, proud of their level of play this weekend. We’re not looking back and we’ll keep looking forward and look to our next game.”

Gering then lost to Northwest 24-26, 12-25 prior to the third place game. On day one, the Bulldogs went 2-1, only losing to Ogallala in pool play.

“They were all really good matches and we were in the Ogallala match,” Cochran said. “It was fun, it was a high level of play so the biggest thing we’re taking away from this weekend is that we can be in any match and just staying aggressive.”

Gering will be hosting the Alliance Bulldogs on Tuesday as they will focus on continuing their connection and focusing.

“Our middles had a really good connection this weekend and I think that’s our biggest point of growth,” Cochran said. “We’re going to keep focusing on and running all across the net on our right sides and keep pushing that tempo of our ball.”

The Red Raiders will have a week off as their next game will be during the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff Oct. 8.

“Just continuing to work on those things that we can control, just the serving, the defense, those little things,” Smith said. “It’s at that point in the season where we fine tune and continue to improve.”

The rest of the gold bracket saw North Platte fall in all three matches to Rapid City Stevens, Ogallala 16-25, 16-25, and Chase County 19-25, 29-31 to finish eighth. Crete won out the rest of their matches after falling to Gering for fifth. The Cardinals beat Chase County 25-21, 25-22 and won against Ogallala 25-23, 25-22.

The silver bracket was won by the Scottsbluff Bearcats, who downed McCook 26-24, 25-23 before beating Burns 25-23, 25-16 and Alliance 25-22, 25-21. Alliance finished second, defeating Torrington 25-11, 25-19 and Chadron 25-18, 25-22.

Chadron got third after beating Rapid City Central 25-9, 25-24 and falling to Alliance before beating Burns 25-23, 25-16. After falling to Scottsbluff, McCook defeated St. Thomas More 25-21, 25-23 and Rapid City Central 25-17, 25-14.

St. Thomas More fell to Burns 25-18, 25-18 and beat Torrington 25-17, 25-16. Torrington also fell to Rapid City Central 25-22, 25-14.