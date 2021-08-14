Stewart wins Legends main on Friday

Darrell J. Stewart showed his experience on the track and captured the Legends main event race Friday night at HiWay 92 Raceway in the Battle of the Bluffs races.

Stewart held off the stellar driving of Tyler Wiggens (car No. 50) and Jake Hansen (car 71) in winning the $750 purse.

Stewart said it was a competitive race.

“I definitely had to work for that one. We started in the back and we had to battle. It is tough to battle from way back. I had to bumper a few cars but nothing too bad. We were able to get up there and race with Tyler and he did an awesome job tonight. He was doing great in holding the lead there.”

It was a battle as Wiggens and Hansen were battling early on and Stewart made a pass with about five laps to go to get the lead and hold on for the win as 17 cars battled for that $750 purse.

Saturday night at HiWay 92, the Battle of the Bluffs will heat up once again as the winner will get at least $2,500 in the Legends race. There were over 20 Legends in action night and Saturday night could be that many or even more with the prize money that is up for grabs.