Stewart wins Legends main on Friday

Darrell J. Stewart showed his experience on the track and captured the Legends main event race Friday night at HiWay 92 Raceway in the Battle of the Bluffs races.
Stewart held off the stellar driving of Tyler Wiggens (car No. 50) and Jake Hansen (car 71) in winning the $750 purse.
Stewart said it was a competitive race.
“I definitely had to work for that one. We started in the back and we had to battle. It is tough to battle from way back. I had to bumper a few cars but nothing too bad. We were able to get up there and race with Tyler and he did an awesome job tonight. He was doing great in holding the lead there.”
It was a battle as Wiggens and Hansen were battling early on and Stewart made a pass with about five laps to go to get the lead and hold on for the win as 17 cars battled for that $750 purse.
Saturday night at HiWay 92, the Battle of the Bluffs will heat up once again as the winner will get at least $2,500 in the Legends race. There were over 20 Legends in action night and Saturday night could be that many or even more with the prize money that is up for grabs.
“I am sure there are some people not happy with me for putting a bumper to them tonight so we will see how that shakes out [Saturday night],” Stewart said. “I think it will be hectic for the first 10 to 20 laps with guys thinking they have a shot at the three grand. It will be a hectic first half of the race and we will see how the second half of the race goes. It should be a good race [Saturday] and tonight was a good preview to that. It was an awesome night and hope tomorrow is the same.”
Stewart also won the trophy dash to become a double winner on the night in the Legends.
Kyle Austin and Dalton Gass were also nominating on the night as Austin won all three races in the Super Stock class and Gass captured three victories in the Minion class.
The main event winner in the Warrior division was Brandon Douglas, who also has victories in the trophy dash.
The Bandoleros division was made up of the Bandits, the younger drivers and the Outlaws, the older kids. Those three races saw Gracie Crocker dominate in the Outlaw with her 78 car that blew away the competition.
The Bandit division was won by Wyatt Dent with wins in the trophy, heat, and main event.
Racing Saturday night at HiWay 92 Raceway begins at 6 p.m. with the Legends, Bandoleros, Figure 8s, Farm Trucks, and Limited Late Models.