Stoddard, Seiler, Horne lead region in two events

The first week of the Star-Herald all-region girl’s track leaders are complete and there have been plenty of interesting showings in the track charts this week.

Only a few girls are on top of the event charts in the first week and one of those is Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard, a senior, who in two events. Stoddard leads in the long jump with a 17 foot, 8 ¼ inch jump at the Bayard CD meet. Stoddard also leads in the 100 with a time of 12.92.

The other 2-event leaders are Madison Seiler from Gering and Paige Horne from Scottsbluff. Seiler leads in the 1,600 and the 3,200 over Torrington’s Ada Merrigan. Seiler ran a 5:41.81 in the 1,600 and a 12:23.10 at the Sidney Invite.

Horne leads in both hurdle events. Horne ran a 15.61 at the Buffalo Bill Invite to lead the 100 hurdles and ran a 48.27 in the 300 lows at the Binfield Invite.

Take a look at the rest of the top 10 individuals and teams in this week’s all-region track charts.

2022 Girl’s Top 10 Track Leaders as of April 7

Dist/Time Player, High School Meet

Shot Put

37-5 Shelby Ekwall, Southeast Early Bird

36-9 ¼ Nickie Todd, Gering Buffalo Bill

34-4 Kaitlyn Craig, Leyton Early Bird

34-3 ½ Emma Johnson, Torrington Binfield

34-0 Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs Bayard CD

34-0 Lexi Fiscus, Bayard Bayard CD

33-8 Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell Ed Moore

33-1 ¾ Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix Perkins Co.

33-1 ½ Harper Boche, Southeast Bayard CD

32-8 Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell Ed Moore

Discus

124-9 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport Bayard CD

121-9 Reece Halley, Torrington Wheatland

115-7 McKinley Grover, G-Rushville Bayard CD

106-7 Sierra Allen, Torrington Binfield

104-2 Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs Early Bird

101-4 Grace Dean, Bayard Bayard CD

100-0 Shelby Ekwall, Southeast Early Bird

100-0 Lexi Fiscus, Bayard Bayard CD

99-0 ½ Bree Coxbill, Southeast Bayard CD

93-10 Miroslava Mendoza, Scottsbluff Binfield

High Jump

5-5 Karsyn Leeling, Sidney Ed Moore

5-5 Tatum Bailey, Chadron Ed Moore

5-4 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast Bayard CD

5-2 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs Early Bird

5-0 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport Bayard CD

4-10 Gabrielle Moreno, Gering Buffalo Bill

4-10 Grace Pyle, Chadron Sidney Invite

4-10 Katrina Kohel, Morrill Early Bird

4-10 Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley Sutherland Inv.

4-9 Jazzy Munyiri, Chadron Ed Moore

Pole Vault

9-7 Mattie Jones, Torrington Wheatland

8-6 Catherine Bryner, Hemingford Early Bird

8-3 Rheagan Stanley, Sidney Ed Moore

8-3 Emma Robbins, Mitchell Ed Moore

8-0 Megan Shuey, Scottsbluff Binfield

7-6 Victoria Washington, Alliance Sidney Invite

7-6 Raquel Perez, Gering Sidney Invite

7-6 Gabrielle David, Torrington Binfield

7-6 Angie Logsdon, Southeast Early Bird

Long Jump

17-8 ¼ Jordan Stoddard, Southeast Bayard CD

17-4 ½ Karsyn Leeling, Sidney Ed Moore

16-10 ¼ Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney Ed Moore

16-5 ¾ Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill

16-4 ¼ Skylar Edmunds, Sioux County Bayard CD

16-3 ¾ Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill

16-0 ¼ Amauri Browning, Alliance Ed Moore

16-0 ¼ Marissa Morehouse, Torrington Wheatland

15-8 ½ Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington Binfield

15-7 Danika Hassel, Bayard Bayard CD

Triple Jump

34-7 ¾ Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington Binfield

34-1 Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill

33-10 Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney Ed Moore

33-10 Allie Darnell, Scottsbluff Binfield

33-5 ¾ Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance Sidney Invite

33-1 ¾ Tatum Bailey, Chadron Ed Moore

33-0 ¾ Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff Binfield

32-1 Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard Bayard CD

31-11 Jahrah Ngoi, Chadron Ed Moore

31-9 ¾ Gabrielle Moreno, Gering Buffalo Bill

100 meters

12.92 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast Bayard CD

13.02 Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff Binfield

13.24 Dani Harter, Bayard Early Bird

13.25 Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington Binfield

13.25 Alissa Morales, Gering Buffalo Bill

13.37 Brooklin Hess, Morrill Early Bird

13.49 Dalli Anders, Crawford Early Bird

13.56 Josie Sanders, Alliance Ed Moore

13.59 Gianni Aguilar, Gering Buffalo Bill

13.62 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs Bayard CD

200 Meters

26.88 Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney Ed Moore

27.16 Marissa Morehouse, Torrington Binfield

27.18 Dani Harter, Bayard Early Bird

27.20 Brooklin Hess, Morrill Early Bird

27.35 Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington Binfield

27.46 Dalli Anders, Crawford Early Bird

27.54 Karsyn Leeling, Sidney Ed Moore

27.67 Kayel Lambert, Alliance Ed Moore

27.77 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs Early Bird

27.89 Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard Early Bird

400 Meters

1:00.69 Tyne Stokes, Torrington Binfield

1:02.58 Payton Burda, Scottsbluff Binfield

1:02.78 Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington Wheatland

1:03.70 Skylar Edmund, Sioux County Bayard CD

1:04.08 Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard Bayard CD

1:04.16 Shawnee Gamble, Leyton Bayard CD

1:04.33 Haley Johnson, G-Rushville Bayard CD

1:04.60 Riley Lawrence, Alliance Ed Moore

1:05.43 Sasha Haines, Southeast Bayard CD

1:05.65 Micaiah Fuller, Chadron Ed Moore

800 Meters

2:27.18 Macey Seebohm, Alliance Ed Moore

2:29.01 Tyne Stokes, Torrington Binfield

2:31.86 Haley Johnson, G-Rushville Bayard CD

2:33.28 Payton Burda, Scottsbluff Binfield

2:37.59 Lydia Peters, Sidney Ed Moore

2:37.68 Brittney Klein, Sioux County Early Bird

2:39.24 Tiffany Krueger, Torrington Binfield

2:39.36 Taegan Bach, Chadron Ed Moore

2:40.18 Kiera Brennan, Crawford Bayard CD

2:40.98 Grace Pyle, Chadron Sidney Invite

1,600 Meters

5:41.81 Madison Seiler, Gering Sidney Invite

5:51.31 Ada Merrigan, Torrington Wheatland

5:54.45 Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron Ed Moore

5:56.09 Tyrah American Horse, G-Rushville Bayard CD

6:03.67 Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance Ed Moore

6:05.13 Britney Klein, Sioux County Bayard CD

6:06.65 Tatum Reid, Crawford Bayard CD

6:06.87 Amberly Froerer, Torrington Binfield

6:08.24 Paityn Homan, Crawford Bayard CD

6:10.53 Amberly Froerer, Torrington Wheatland

3,200 Meters

12:23.10 Madison Seiler, Gering Sidney Invite

12:24.27 Ada Merrigan, Torrington Binfield

13:00.51 Paityn Homan, Crawford Bayard CD

13:05.42 Tatum Reid, Crawford Bayard CD

13:06.77 Autumn Edwards, Morrill Early Bird

13:11.39 Amberly Froerer, Torrington Binfield

13:15.88 Carlye Kresl, Hemingford Tri-state

13:16.45 Cecilia Barron, Morrill Bayard CD

13:29.46 Rheo Dykstra, Sidney Ed Moore

13:37.13 Kierra Miller, Bayard Bayard CD

100 Hurdles

15.61 Paige Horne, Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill

15.98 Tatum Bailey, Chadron Ed Moore

17.30 Macala Hood, Alliance Ed Moore

17.47 Zaili Benish, Leyton Bayard CD

17.61 Jaycee Hurley, Torrington Binfield

17.63 Grace Gibson, Lingle-FL Bayard CD

17.64 Averielle Sager, Chadron Ed Moore

17.69 Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell Ed Moore

17.83 Trinity Penn, Mitchell Early Bird

17.72 Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball Tri-state

300 Hurdles

48.27 Paige Horne, Scottsbluff Binfield

49.04 Zaili Benish, Leyton Bayard CD

49.53 Makinley Fuller, Chadron Ed Moore

49.73 Josie Sanders, Alliance Ed Moore

50.01 Kylah Vogel, Crawford Bayard CD

50.79 Macala Hood, Alliance Ed Moore

51.75 Averielle Sager, Chadron Ed Moore

52.30 Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell Early Bird

52.88 Maci Rutledge, Chadron Ed Moore

52.90 Ysabella Scherer, Scottsbluff Binfield

4x100

52.80 Alliance Sidney Invite

52.91 Sidney Ed Moore

52.92 Gering Sidney Invite

52.68 Bayard Bayard CD

54.05 Leyton Bayard CD

54.06 Crawford Bayard CD

54.44 Pine Bluffs Bayard CD

54.64 Scottsbluff Binfield

55.14 Lingle-Ft. Laramie Bayard CD

55.15 Mitchell Ed Moore

4x400

4:20.00 Scottsbluff Binfield

4:21.96 Alliance Ed Moore

4:27.94 Sioux County Bayard CD

4:28.22 Chadron Ed Moore

4:32.22 Crawford Bayard CD

4:34.82 Lingle-Ft. Laramie Bayard CD

4:38.13 Sidney Sidney Invite

4:39.36 Gering Buffalo Bill

4:39.86 Gordon-Rushville Bayard CD

4:40.92 Hemingford Bayard CD

4x800

10:25.50 Chadron Ed Moore

10:43.91 Alliance Ed Moore

11:02.82 Sidney Sidney Invite

11:05.76 Gordon-Rushville Bayard

11:21.44 Gering Buffalo Bill

11:29.49 Sioux County Bayard CD

11:33.52 Bayard Bayard CD

11:48.61 Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill

11:58.08 Pine Bluffs Bayard CD

12:04.74 Creek Valley Sidney Invite