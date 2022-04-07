Stoddard, Seiler, Horne lead region in two events

The first week of the Star-Herald all-region girl’s track leaders are complete and there have been plenty of interesting showings in the track charts this week.
Only a few girls are on top of the event charts in the first week and one of those is Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard, a senior, who in two events. Stoddard leads in the long jump with a 17 foot, 8 ¼ inch jump at the Bayard CD meet. Stoddard also leads in the 100 with a time of 12.92.
The other 2-event leaders are Madison Seiler from Gering and Paige Horne from Scottsbluff. Seiler leads in the 1,600 and the 3,200 over Torrington’s Ada Merrigan. Seiler ran a 5:41.81 in the 1,600 and a 12:23.10 at the Sidney Invite.
Horne leads in both hurdle events. Horne ran a 15.61 at the Buffalo Bill Invite to lead the 100 hurdles and ran a 48.27 in the 300 lows at the Binfield Invite.
Take a look at the rest of the top 10 individuals and teams in this week’s all-region track charts.
2022 Girl’s Top 10 Track Leaders as of April 7
Dist/Time Player, High School Meet
Shot Put
37-5 Shelby Ekwall, Southeast Early Bird
36-9 ¼ Nickie Todd, Gering Buffalo Bill
34-4 Kaitlyn Craig, Leyton Early Bird
34-3 ½ Emma Johnson, Torrington Binfield
34-0 Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs Bayard CD
34-0 Lexi Fiscus, Bayard Bayard CD
33-8 Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell Ed Moore
33-1 ¾ Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix Perkins Co.
33-1 ½ Harper Boche, Southeast Bayard CD
32-8 Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell Ed Moore
Discus
124-9 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport Bayard CD
121-9 Reece Halley, Torrington Wheatland
115-7 McKinley Grover, G-Rushville Bayard CD
106-7 Sierra Allen, Torrington Binfield
104-2 Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs Early Bird
101-4 Grace Dean, Bayard Bayard CD
100-0 Shelby Ekwall, Southeast Early Bird
100-0 Lexi Fiscus, Bayard Bayard CD
99-0 ½ Bree Coxbill, Southeast Bayard CD
93-10 Miroslava Mendoza, Scottsbluff Binfield
High Jump
5-5 Karsyn Leeling, Sidney Ed Moore
5-5 Tatum Bailey, Chadron Ed Moore
5-4 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast Bayard CD
5-2 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs Early Bird
5-0 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport Bayard CD
4-10 Gabrielle Moreno, Gering Buffalo Bill
4-10 Grace Pyle, Chadron Sidney Invite
4-10 Katrina Kohel, Morrill Early Bird
4-10 Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley Sutherland Inv.
4-9 Jazzy Munyiri, Chadron Ed Moore
Pole Vault
9-7 Mattie Jones, Torrington Wheatland
8-6 Catherine Bryner, Hemingford Early Bird
8-3 Rheagan Stanley, Sidney Ed Moore
8-3 Emma Robbins, Mitchell Ed Moore
8-0 Megan Shuey, Scottsbluff Binfield
7-6 Victoria Washington, Alliance Sidney Invite
7-6 Raquel Perez, Gering Sidney Invite
7-6 Gabrielle David, Torrington Binfield
7-6 Angie Logsdon, Southeast Early Bird
Long Jump
17-8 ¼ Jordan Stoddard, Southeast Bayard CD
17-4 ½ Karsyn Leeling, Sidney Ed Moore
16-10 ¼ Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney Ed Moore
16-5 ¾ Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill
16-4 ¼ Skylar Edmunds, Sioux County Bayard CD
16-3 ¾ Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill
16-0 ¼ Amauri Browning, Alliance Ed Moore
16-0 ¼ Marissa Morehouse, Torrington Wheatland
15-8 ½ Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington Binfield
15-7 Danika Hassel, Bayard Bayard CD
Triple Jump
34-7 ¾ Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington Binfield
34-1 Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill
33-10 Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney Ed Moore
33-10 Allie Darnell, Scottsbluff Binfield
33-5 ¾ Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance Sidney Invite
33-1 ¾ Tatum Bailey, Chadron Ed Moore
33-0 ¾ Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff Binfield
32-1 Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard Bayard CD
31-11 Jahrah Ngoi, Chadron Ed Moore
31-9 ¾ Gabrielle Moreno, Gering Buffalo Bill
100 meters
12.92 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast Bayard CD
13.02 Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff Binfield
13.24 Dani Harter, Bayard Early Bird
13.25 Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington Binfield
13.25 Alissa Morales, Gering Buffalo Bill
13.37 Brooklin Hess, Morrill Early Bird
13.49 Dalli Anders, Crawford Early Bird
13.56 Josie Sanders, Alliance Ed Moore
13.59 Gianni Aguilar, Gering Buffalo Bill
13.62 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs Bayard CD
200 Meters
26.88 Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney Ed Moore
27.16 Marissa Morehouse, Torrington Binfield
27.18 Dani Harter, Bayard Early Bird
27.20 Brooklin Hess, Morrill Early Bird
27.35 Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington Binfield
27.46 Dalli Anders, Crawford Early Bird
27.54 Karsyn Leeling, Sidney Ed Moore
27.67 Kayel Lambert, Alliance Ed Moore
27.77 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs Early Bird
27.89 Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard Early Bird
400 Meters
1:00.69 Tyne Stokes, Torrington Binfield
1:02.58 Payton Burda, Scottsbluff Binfield
1:02.78 Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington Wheatland
1:03.70 Skylar Edmund, Sioux County Bayard CD
1:04.08 Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard Bayard CD
1:04.16 Shawnee Gamble, Leyton Bayard CD
1:04.33 Haley Johnson, G-Rushville Bayard CD
1:04.60 Riley Lawrence, Alliance Ed Moore
1:05.43 Sasha Haines, Southeast Bayard CD
1:05.65 Micaiah Fuller, Chadron Ed Moore
800 Meters
2:27.18 Macey Seebohm, Alliance Ed Moore
2:29.01 Tyne Stokes, Torrington Binfield
2:31.86 Haley Johnson, G-Rushville Bayard CD
2:33.28 Payton Burda, Scottsbluff Binfield
2:37.59 Lydia Peters, Sidney Ed Moore
2:37.68 Brittney Klein, Sioux County Early Bird
2:39.24 Tiffany Krueger, Torrington Binfield
2:39.36 Taegan Bach, Chadron Ed Moore
2:40.18 Kiera Brennan, Crawford Bayard CD
2:40.98 Grace Pyle, Chadron Sidney Invite
1,600 Meters
5:41.81 Madison Seiler, Gering Sidney Invite
5:51.31 Ada Merrigan, Torrington Wheatland
5:54.45 Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron Ed Moore
5:56.09 Tyrah American Horse, G-Rushville Bayard CD
6:03.67 Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance Ed Moore
6:05.13 Britney Klein, Sioux County Bayard CD
6:06.65 Tatum Reid, Crawford Bayard CD
6:06.87 Amberly Froerer, Torrington Binfield
6:08.24 Paityn Homan, Crawford Bayard CD
6:10.53 Amberly Froerer, Torrington Wheatland
3,200 Meters
12:23.10 Madison Seiler, Gering Sidney Invite
12:24.27 Ada Merrigan, Torrington Binfield
13:00.51 Paityn Homan, Crawford Bayard CD
13:05.42 Tatum Reid, Crawford Bayard CD
13:06.77 Autumn Edwards, Morrill Early Bird
13:11.39 Amberly Froerer, Torrington Binfield
13:15.88 Carlye Kresl, Hemingford Tri-state
13:16.45 Cecilia Barron, Morrill Bayard CD
13:29.46 Rheo Dykstra, Sidney Ed Moore
13:37.13 Kierra Miller, Bayard Bayard CD
100 Hurdles
15.61 Paige Horne, Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill
15.98 Tatum Bailey, Chadron Ed Moore
17.30 Macala Hood, Alliance Ed Moore
17.47 Zaili Benish, Leyton Bayard CD
17.61 Jaycee Hurley, Torrington Binfield
17.63 Grace Gibson, Lingle-FL Bayard CD
17.64 Averielle Sager, Chadron Ed Moore
17.69 Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell Ed Moore
17.83 Trinity Penn, Mitchell Early Bird
17.72 Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball Tri-state
300 Hurdles
48.27 Paige Horne, Scottsbluff Binfield
49.04 Zaili Benish, Leyton Bayard CD
49.53 Makinley Fuller, Chadron Ed Moore
49.73 Josie Sanders, Alliance Ed Moore
50.01 Kylah Vogel, Crawford Bayard CD
50.79 Macala Hood, Alliance Ed Moore
51.75 Averielle Sager, Chadron Ed Moore
52.30 Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell Early Bird
52.88 Maci Rutledge, Chadron Ed Moore
52.90 Ysabella Scherer, Scottsbluff Binfield
4x100
52.80 Alliance Sidney Invite
52.91 Sidney Ed Moore
52.92 Gering Sidney Invite
52.68 Bayard Bayard CD
54.05 Leyton Bayard CD
54.06 Crawford Bayard CD
54.44 Pine Bluffs Bayard CD
54.64 Scottsbluff Binfield
55.14 Lingle-Ft. Laramie Bayard CD
55.15 Mitchell Ed Moore
4x400
4:20.00 Scottsbluff Binfield
4:21.96 Alliance Ed Moore
4:27.94 Sioux County Bayard CD
4:28.22 Chadron Ed Moore
4:32.22 Crawford Bayard CD
4:34.82 Lingle-Ft. Laramie Bayard CD
4:38.13 Sidney Sidney Invite
4:39.36 Gering Buffalo Bill
4:39.86 Gordon-Rushville Bayard CD
4:40.92 Hemingford Bayard CD
4x800
10:25.50 Chadron Ed Moore
10:43.91 Alliance Ed Moore
11:02.82 Sidney Sidney Invite
11:05.76 Gordon-Rushville Bayard
11:21.44 Gering Buffalo Bill
11:29.49 Sioux County Bayard CD
11:33.52 Bayard Bayard CD
11:48.61 Scottsbluff Buffalo Bill
11:58.08 Pine Bluffs Bayard CD
12:04.74 Creek Valley Sidney Invite