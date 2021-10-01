Strong first half powers Scottsbluff past Alliance

Fifty-two seconds into the second quarter after Izaiah Torrez covered up an Alliance fumble, Stull connected with Trevor Schwartz on a 15-yard pass to extend the lead, 34-0. Senior Josiah Mobley, who took the snaps for most of the second quarter, scored from seven yards out on the next possession (7:25) before hitting Schwartz on a 9-yard strike at the 3:05 mark of the frame to extend the lead to 48-0.

Tyrone Shanks capped off the first-half scoring on a 27-yard run with 1:05 to go, stretching the Scottsbluff lead, yet again, to 54-0 at halftime.

In the second half, with a running clock, Scottsbluff netted its final points of the contest on a 29-yard field goal from Christian Fees with 10:01 left to play in the game.

Alliance, though, didn't go away easily. Wade Sanders ripped off a 72-yard run in the middle of a five-play, 90-yard drive and capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs on the board. With that drive, Sanders closed in on the century mark for the game and led the Alliance offense in yardage for the contest.

The Bulldogs were hit with the injury bug and Hall was impressed with Sanders' play along with Kellen Muhr's night playing as the backup quarterback for the Bulldogs.