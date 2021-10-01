Strong first half powers Scottsbluff past Alliance

The Scottsbluff football team racked up 54 points and more than 315 rushing yards in the first half, cruising to a 57-7 win over Alliance on Friday in front of the Homecoming crowd at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
The win improved the Bearcats to 4-2 on the season, while Alliance is still searching for its first win at 0-6.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said he was pleased with his team's approach to Alliance and the distractions of Homecoming week and is now looking forward to his team focusing on finishing the season strong.
"We talked about approaching this game with a business-like attitude, a business-like work mentality, and I was pleased with how we came out and did that in the first half," he said. "We have a lot to play for here over the next three weeks. We took one step toward our goal of being a district champion here tonight. We have to now turn the page and start concentrating on step two next week."
Scottsbluff junior quarterback Braeden Stull was brilliant early on after a housecall from 63 yards out less than two minutes into the contest before connecting with Kristian Arnold from 22 yards out at the 7:23 mark of the first quarter to give the Bearcats a 14-0 lead.
Sophomore Sebastien Boyle took over from there, galloping in from 1-yard and 51 yards out to round out a 28-point first quarter.
Fifty-two seconds into the second quarter after Izaiah Torrez covered up an Alliance fumble, Stull connected with Trevor Schwartz on a 15-yard pass to extend the lead, 34-0. Senior Josiah Mobley, who took the snaps for most of the second quarter, scored from seven yards out on the next possession (7:25) before hitting Schwartz on a 9-yard strike at the 3:05 mark of the frame to extend the lead to 48-0.
Tyrone Shanks capped off the first-half scoring on a 27-yard run with 1:05 to go, stretching the Scottsbluff lead, yet again, to 54-0 at halftime.
In the second half, with a running clock, Scottsbluff netted its final points of the contest on a 29-yard field goal from Christian Fees with 10:01 left to play in the game.
Alliance, though, didn't go away easily. Wade Sanders ripped off a 72-yard run in the middle of a five-play, 90-yard drive and capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs on the board. With that drive, Sanders closed in on the century mark for the game and led the Alliance offense in yardage for the contest.
The Bulldogs were hit with the injury bug and Hall was impressed with Sanders' play along with Kellen Muhr's night playing as the backup quarterback for the Bulldogs.
"The Muhr kid is a very talented receiver, so obviously that limited Coach (Chris) Seebohm's playbook right away when he's not standing out there by himself, he's taking the snaps and he can't throw to himself, so that's a big part of their offense," Hall said. "Wade Sanders has been a hard-nosed, tough football player for three years out there for them. I know his family very well, I know the kid very well, he's a great kid on and off the field, but his toughness comes to mind when you watch the way he plays."
With limited carries in the first half, Boyle finished the night with 138 yards on eight carries for an average of 17.3 yards per carry. Stull finished his night rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown on four carries and going 4-for-5 for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Schwartz led the way in receptions with five catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns, while Arnold pulled down his first touchdown catch of the season for 22 yards. Tyson Klein also added a reception for 11 yards in the win.
Scottsbluff will next be in action on Friday at Lexington, while Alliance hosts Sidney.