Strong serving leads WNCC over Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – Erica Fava finished with a triple-double including 22 points and eight ace serves as the No. 18 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team recorded a 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12 win over Casper College Tuesday in Casper, Wyoming.
WNCC finished the match with 15 ace serves among the team. Fava had eight while Julia Moccellin and Mariah Fukumoto each had two aces, while Macey Boggs, AnaKaren Chavez, and Hyleigh Fornstrom each had one.
WNCC head coach Binny Canales said the team played well in the match, especially serving and blocking.
“I thought we played really good,” he said. “Our warmup was kind of choppy, but when the scoreboard was turned on, they started playing really well. That was probably one of our better serving games. We actually blocked really well, too.”
Serving was definitely the key as the Cougars had many service runs to help them open the sets up. The first set saw Fava serve seven straight to lead WNCC to a 7-1 lead. WNCC led 21-12 at one time before watching Casper slice the lead to 21-18 before the Cougars won 25-20.
The second set saw a back-and-forth contest. WNCC held a slim 11-10 lead until Fava served four points for a 16-10 lead. WNCC went on to lead 25-17.
The third set was tight as Casper led 13-11 and went up 20-18. WNCC came back on two Fukumoto points for a 21-20 lead. Casper closed it out winning 25-21.
The fourth set was close early on with WNCC holding a 7-6 lead. After a side out, Fukumoto had seven points for a 15-6 lead with two aces. WNCC never looked back as Fava added four more points to her total, including two more aces as WNCC won 25-12.
Fava’s triple-double included 11 kills, 17 digs, 22 points, and eight aces.
Ale Meoni also had 11 kills with three digs while Juliana Oliveira had eight kills, seven digs, and three solo blocks. Jenna Curtis finished with seven kills and a solo block, while Fornstrom had four kills, four digs, and five points.
Also for the Cougars, Boggs had 20 set assists, nine digs, and four points; Moccellin had 15 digs, 10 set assists, eight points, and two ace serves; and Fukumoto had five digs, eight points and two aces.
WNCC, 12-8, will be back at home for three days over the weekend beginning with a Thursday night contest against 14-1 Northwest College at 7 p.m. The Cougars will then open South Sub-region play on Friday with a 6 p.m. home contest against Otero College followed a home encounter against Trinidad State College at 2 p.m on Saturday.