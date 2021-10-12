Strong serving leads WNCC to sweep over EWC

“I got to go in today for my grandparents and show them what they came here for and give them a show,” she said.

WNCC did put on a show for Keoho’s grandparents as they clicked in areas, but the one area that really stood out was the many service runs that WNCC had that opened big leads.

The first set saw WNCC jump to a 4-1 lead behind three Curtis points and led 9-3 after four Hyleigh Fornstrom points. The Lancers battled back, slicing the lead to 10-9 on two points from Halle Hogan and trailed 11-10.

After a missed EWC serve, Moccellin went on a 5-point service run aided by four Curtis kills for a 17-10 lead. WNCC led 20-12 after two Macey Boggs points and won the first set 25-13 as Curtis hammered home a kill before serving the final four points.

The second set saw the Lancers jump out to a 3-0 lead behind two points from Neza Pec and led 4-1 on a kill by Makenna Reinert. EWC stayed in front at 7-5 on an ace from Alyssa George. Things changed after that as Fava hammered down a kill and then stepped to the service line for six points, including two aces for a 12-7 lead.

EWC cut the lead to 16-12, but the Cougars went up 21-13 on two Ale Meoni points and won the set 25-15 on a missed EWC serve.