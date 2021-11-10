Students take part in Youth Leadership Day

Students from 13 schools across the Panhandle came together to take part in the Human Performance Project Youth Leadership Day on Wednesday at the Westway Church in Scottsbluff.
“This project is geared toward helping students make healthy lifestyle choices,” Monument Prevention Coalition Executive Director Lanette Richards said. “This tells you the science behind that by you partaking in substances, the science shows you are more apt to have problems with your health.”
Three hundred fifty students were split into six groups and moved between different rooms, each with a speaker talking about a range of topics.
This Leadership Day used to be for just athletes until the organizers changed that to include everyone.
“Prior was just strictly about athletes but now we are identifying leaders,” Kyle King from Scottsbluff ReConnect said. “So part of this is these young people are our future leaders, getting involved in our community, within doing the right thing, setting the example for other kids they go to school with doing the right thing.”
The speakers included Bridgeport Boys Basketball Coach Sean Sterkel, WNCC Men’s Basketball Coach Billy Engel, Sgt. Bubba Page of the National Guard, former All-American wrestler Jordan Debus, Chadron State Associate Athletic Director Ted Tewahade and King.
“I think it’s important for students to get acclimated or to hear from community members who are in a professional setting so they can strive to get there,” Tewahade said. “It gives them a little more than what they can get out of a classroom.”
Tewahade used his time with the groups to focus on decision making through the activities and questions he asked.
“I think it’s nice to get their reaction, to get them to think differently and that’s why I’m in education,” Tewahade said. “I think it’s leadership and thinking outside the box, thinking through the decision making process.”
King wanted to share his story to the students and help them become the people they can be.
“Today’s event is to help build confidence in our students and become leaders in our community, within their schools and sports,” he said. “It gives me an opportunity to speak from my past of what I’ve been through and hopefully share my story to help others down a right path and to succeed in life.”
Chadron High School senior Tatum Bailey said she believed that this event is a nice way to learn about what you can improve on and how to become a better leader.
“It’s always good for someone who is or wants to be a leader. I think you can always improve anything, whether it’s in athletics or academically or whatever you do,” she said. “I think things like this are nice because not only can you improve yourself but also with other people and people from your school, which is always nice but also schools who may know what you don’t.”
Every student in attendance can now share what they learned with others at their respective schools or in their lives and work on being the best person they can be.
