Students take part in Youth Leadership Day

“I think it’s important for students to get acclimated or to hear from community members who are in a professional setting so they can strive to get there,” Tewahade said. “It gives them a little more than what they can get out of a classroom.”

Tewahade used his time with the groups to focus on decision making through the activities and questions he asked.

“I think it’s nice to get their reaction, to get them to think differently and that’s why I’m in education,” Tewahade said. “I think it’s leadership and thinking outside the box, thinking through the decision making process.”

King wanted to share his story to the students and help them become the people they can be.

“Today’s event is to help build confidence in our students and become leaders in our community, within their schools and sports,” he said. “It gives me an opportunity to speak from my past of what I’ve been through and hopefully share my story to help others down a right path and to succeed in life.”

Chadron High School senior Tatum Bailey said she believed that this event is a nice way to learn about what you can improve on and how to become a better leader.