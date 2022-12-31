Stull leads Scottsbluff to successful football season

When Braeden Stull stepped onto the football field for the Scottsbluff Bearcats this year, he did so as a dual-threat quarterback.

Stull’s dual roles helped the Bearcats make it to the semifinals of the Class B football playoffs and nearly had a double 1,000 season.

Stull said his ability to either pass or run was instrumental as the defenses couldn’t focus mainly on starting running back Sebastian Boyle.

“Being a dual-threat quarterback was great,” Stull said. “It helped the team because if the defense keyed in on Sebastian, I was able to keep it and take off or dump it over their heads.”

Stull’s leadership on the field was key as the senior finished with 915 passing yards and 1,121 rushing yards. He also had eight passing touchdowns and 18 rushing touchdowns. Through Stull’s efforts on the football gridiron, Stull was named the Star-Herald Football All-Region Player of the Year.

“I thought that this season went awesome,” Stull said. “It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but overall it was good.”

The Bearcats finished the season at 10-2 and fell in the semifinals to Omaha Gross Catholic. It was a season to remember for the Scottsbluff football players.

“Going to the semis this year was awesome,” Stull said. “It was the deepest playoff run that I have been a part of. Of course, everyone’s goal was to play in Memorial Stadium and we fell short, but it was still an amazing season.”

Scottsbluff’s only defeats were a regular season loss to Class A North Platte 21-14 and then a high-scoring loss to Gross Catholic in the semifinals 49-35. The 10 wins on the season included wins over Lincoln Pius X (26-6), Frederick, Colorado, (43-20), York (20-17), GI Northwest (28-21), Waverly (28-21 in overtime), Hastings (35-0), Gering (35-0), Lexington (55-14), Plattsmouth (54-14), and Omaha Skutt (33-0).

Stull said it was great to play with the players he did this past season and achieve everything they did.

“The team played great,” Stull said. “We worked great as a team. A memory that I have is traveling down to Omaha for semis with all the guys and just hanging out in the hotel rooms.”

The run that the Bearcats made was because of the depth from the young players to the large group of seniors.

“The talent in Scottsbluff is immense,” he said. “It was amazing to be able to play with so many talented players, and it’s going to be cool to be able to watch them on tv.”

For Stull, his future is up in the air. He does have the track season in the spring, but after he graduates, his plans are unknown. He said he is planning on playing football in college or going on to be a hunting guide.

Stull does have the talent to play in college, and he has improved tremendously since he was a freshman in high school.

“I think that I have improved drastically from when I was a freshman to now as a senior,” he said. “You definitely see the game completely different as you get more time on the field.”

Stull added that it is going to be hard to move on from playing with the group of Bearcat players that he has been a part of for the past two seasons.

“This season was an unforgettable season,” he said. “I love that group of guys.”

2022 All-Region Football 2022 Star-Herald Football All-Region Player of the Year – Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff Coach of the Year – Nick Kuxhausen, Mitchell First Team Offense QB – Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff RB – Sebastian Boyle, Scottsbluff RB – Hayden Humble, Mitchell RB – Tanner Gartner, Gering WR – Xander Provance, Chadron WR – Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff TE – Justin Ernest, Leyton OL – Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville OL – Brock Knutson, Scottsbluff OL – Michael Thrash, Scottsbluff OL – Jackson Jenkins, Mitchell PK – Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff First Team Defense P – Quinn Bailey, Chadron DL – Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix DL – Cord Symons, Scottsbluff DL – Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell DL – Khristian Jiminez, Scottsbluff LB – Cael Peters, Mitchell LB – Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff LB – Grady Robbins, Gering LB – Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff DB – Seth Gaswick, Chadron DB – Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff DB – Trenton Marquez, Bayard DB – Malachi Swallow, Chadron DB – Isak Doty, Sidney Second Team Offense QB – Broc Berry, Chadron RB – Luke Holly, Sidney RB – Johnny Vargas, Garden County RB – Kason Loomis, Bridgeport WR – Austin Roelle, Sidney WR – Gage Mintken, Hay Springs TE – Koleman Kaiser, Sidney OL – Trey May, Scottsbluff OL – Riley Murphy, Mitchell OL – Boone Hicks, Sidney OL – Ty Bennick, Torrington (all-state) PK – Santiago Castillo, Mitchell Second Team Defense P – Mason Gaudreault, Gering DL – Bryan Cape, Gering DL – Theron Miller, Hemingford DL – Derek Kauffman, Kimball DL – Wyatt Phillips, Hyannis LB – Ryan Fornstrom, Pine Bluffs LB – Gage Wild, Chadron LB – Caden Buskirk, Chadron LB – Trey Schnidler, Kimball DB – Austin Short, Southeast Goshen DB – Logan Gomez, Minatare DB – Kolby Houchin, Bayard DB – Jack Hunter, Sioux County DB – Creighton Beals, Gering