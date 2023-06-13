GERING — Brandon Nelson was a catcher throughout his baseball playing days, stretching from high school to college and two seasons in an independent minor league.

And he feels the bumps and bruises and injuries from those years. The latter category included a blown-out elbow that required Tommy John surgery and also a bad back.

"Everything hurts all the time now," the Western Nebraska Pioneers coach said with a smile during a team pregame workout last week at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

The 30-year-old is about five years removed from his playing days and moved in the coaching ranks a short time after that. It's a career that has stretched from an assistant job with collegiate programs in Wisconsin to summer collegiate baseball gigs in both Tuscon, Arizona and High Point, North Carolina.

Now the latest stop in his baseball journey is Nebraska's Panhandle.

"I just love (coaching)," Nelson said. "I enjoy it more than when i was a player."

An Oklahoma native, Nelson committed to Central Christian College in McPherson, Kansas, out of high school, but transferred, a move he said was sparked by the instability of the program with numerous coaches moving on during his time there.

He ended up in Phoenix College in Arizona but he felt his elbow snap as he delivered a pitch during his first season there and ended up sidelined with Tommy John surgery. Nelson said his scholarship was pulled during his recovery and he subsequently left the school and returned home to Oklahoma.

He took a job in the oil fields while he took some college courses as well. But he soon decided he was more of a baseball player than student and landed an opportunity with the Garden City Wind of the Pecos League.

He landed a two-year contract with the independent minor league team in Arizona and was offered an extension after that. He ultimately declined.

"I was about 25 (years old) and my daughter had recently been born," Nelson said. "I had hurt my back in the gym that year and was having problems standing and walking around. My thought was, 'Do I risk playing playing more and possibly making things worse?'

"It was just a realization," Nelson said. "Could I have kept playing? Sure. Was it really going to benefit my career or possibly life outside of (baseball)?Probably not."

Nelson's coaching career was launched by him sending out between 100 to 200 copies of his resume to college programs across the country that had openings, and a few that did not at the time.

Lakeland University, a school in Plymouth, Wisconsin, was one that answered his inquiry and stood out to him.

"To go from Oklahoma to Wisconsin was a culture shock," Nelson said. "Obviously it was very different weather. From someone who didn't really grow up with snow, the day I got out of the car in Wisconsin there was two feet of snow on the ground."

And western Nebraska is home this summer.

"After I applied, I had a couple friends in the coaching world that reached out to me," Nelson said. "They knew (Pioneers owners) Chuck and Mayra (Heeman) from previous experiences. They just said, 'Man, I hope you get it. That an awesome group to be around and a great experience.'

"From the interview to being here, that's absolutely true," Nelson said. "I knew from the moment I talked to them. I thought that they wanted this to be a fun experience for the fans and the players, but at the same time, it's an organization that wants to win. I'm the same way."

He heads a group of players that range from JUCO to Division 1 programs, with Division II and III and NAIA individuals on the roster as well.

""We've got a mixed bag ... some of the best players in the country that you've never hard of because they didn't play at the flashy schools," Nelson said.

He points to Isaiah Gibbs, one of the Pioneers outfielders. "He is one of the best players I've every seen in my life. Nobody knows who he is because he went to William Woods University in Missouri. He's our team leader hitting. He is our team leader as an individual. He is just that guy.

"That comes with his experience. He's been a college athelte for a long time and perfected about how he goes about his business," Nelson said. "Hoe he does it is exactly how want our guys to do it. But some teams wouldn't have taken a shot at him because he's a NAIA (player). I don't care. He's a .360 career hitter and he broke every record at his school."

Nelson's philosophy is simple.

"If they can play, they can play," he said. "I don't care where they come from. I'm not that far removed from being a player. I know what if was like to look over my should every time I made a mistake (on the field) and wonderin if I was going to be berated or maybe lose my job.

"I want (the Pioneers players) to undertand it's OK to fail. This is a game where you are going to fail more than you don't> i want them to have that freedom to not worry about making mistakes. The biggest thing is you learn from them and move on from them."