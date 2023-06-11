GERING — The Western Nebraska Pioneers scored runs in the first five innings and went on to capture the 14-7 win over Liberal on Friday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Liberal scored two runs in the first inning, but the Pioneers answered in the bottom half of the frame with six runs on five hits.

Koy Carpenter and Isaiah Gibbs both singled, and after the Pioneers loaded the bases, Griffin Robinson got a RBI single. A walk then brought in the tying run.

Brad Hallock scored on a sacrifice fly and the Pioneers tacked on three more runs in the inning.

Liberal added two more runs in the second but The Pioneers answered with a Michael Ascencio RBI single, and then added two more runs with two outs in the third for a 9-4 lead.

Liberal scored three times in the fourth, but the Pioneers answered with three of their own in the bottom of the inning Ben Clark doubled to start the frame and scored on a James Layman single. Logan Tribble had sacrifice fly to score another run and then Gibbs had a run-scoring single.

The Pioneers added two runs in the fifth to boost the lead to 14-7 as Ascencio and Carpenter both had RBI doubles.

Carpenter was the hitting hero for the Pioneers, going 5-of-6 to lad the Pioneers 18-hit attack. He had two RBI and two runs scored. Gibbs had three hits with two runs scored and two RBI..

Hallock, Robinson, Austin Birkhoff, and Ascencio all had two hits.

Dallen Turner started and gets the win in allowing seven runs with two strikeouts.