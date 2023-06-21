GERING — Jacob Lang singled to score Brad Hallock as the Western Nebraska Pioneers claimed a thrilling 5-4 walk-off win over the World Baseball Select Colts Tuesday evening at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“I felt like it was going to be a dogfight from the beginning,” Lang said. “We had a lot of errors but we bounced back and got the win.

“(The game-winning hit)was so cool and I have never got to experience something like that with a cooler thrown at me and getting trenched in water,” Lang said. “It was definitely was a lot of fun.”

The Pioneers have posted a number of walk-off wins in the last few weeks and Lang said it shows the team’s ability to fight back, especially in the late innings.

“It is that late in the innings we turn it on and it is go time,” Lang said. “I wish we could turn it on a little bit sooner so we don’t have to have some crazy wins like this, but crazy ones are always fun.”

The World Baseball Select team is coached and directed by former Nebraska pitcher Steve Fish. Fish played for the Huskers in the late 1990s and was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 1997. He then went over and coached professional baseball in Australia in 2008 and coached teams in the Little League World Series in 2013 and 2014.

He returned to the states and started up the World Baseball Showcase where he had over 150 kids and over 40 sign to play professional.

A majority of the alumni are from Australia including former Western Nebraska Community College pitcher Dermot Fritsch, who is now playing professionally in Australia for the Brisban Bandits. Fritsch played for the Cougars from 2018-2020.

The Colts, who were scheduled to play the Pioneers on Wednesday, are on a West Coast Tour from June 18 through July 17 that will see them play the North Platte Plainsmen Thursday and Friday. The team will then head to Oregon with stops along the way to play in Wyoming, Montana, Washington, Oregon, and concluding in Los Angeles.

Western Nebraska struck first on Tuesday as Isaiah Gibbs walked and scored on a Brad Hallock single for the 1-0 lead. The Colts knotted the score at 1-1 with a run in the fourth on Riley Fritz’s RBI single.

The Pioneers added two runs in the fifth inning. Garrett Esposito, Gibbs and Garrett Fisher all singled in the inning, and Hallock added a RBI double.

The Colts scored twice in the seventh with two outs to tie the score 3-3 and then took a 4-3 lead in the eighth. Two walks and a single loaded the bases before Gavin Alexander singled in Brady Bloss

The Pioneers answered in the bottom of the eighth when Ben Clark doubled and scored on a Hunter McCollum hit that found the ground. Hallock walked in the ninth inning to set up the game-winner.

The Colts outhit the Pioneers 9-7. Clark led the way with two hits including a triple. Hallock also had two hits with a double, and two RBI.

Western Nebraska 15, Greeley 6

Logan Tribble had a career night Monday in helping the Pioneers to a win over the Grays at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Tribble finished the night with three hits in his six at bats and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. He also scored four runs and had RBI.

The Pioneers host the Australian Colts Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

The Australian team has a collegiate team and a high school team, and the high school team will play WESTCO on Wednesday as well.

Greeley took an early lead on a RBI single by Alex Martinez in the first inning.

The Pioneers answered with a run in the bottom of the second when Austin Birkhoff singled and scored on a James Layman hit and error.

Western Nebraska took the lead with a run in the third and two in the fourth

The Pioneers then tacked on six runs in the fifth inning and then added four more in the sixth inning to make it 14-1.

Greeley came back with five in the seventh to cut the deficit to 14-6, but the Pioneers answered with a run in the seventh when Birkhoff scored.

The Pioneers finished with 11 hits in the game. Koy Carpenter had two hits with two runs scored and three RBI, while Lang had two singles with two runs scored and an RBI.

The Pioneers used three pitchers as Calan Kujawa got the win, going the first five innings.

He struck out five and scattered five hits. Brandon Ward also tossed two innings, and Jacob Mallozzi finished the game with two innings of work with two hits and five strikeouts.