GERING — The Western Nebraska Pioneers defeated the Army National Guard 12-2 Sunday, but the score didn’t mean much to either team.

The squads hooked up in a benefit game with proceeds going to the Gering American Legion Post. No. 36.

The matchup raised $3,445 through an auction of game-worn jerseys.

The contest also was a way to relax, or unwind, and that is what the teams did. Pitchers played defensive positions and position players pitched. The Pioneers interns also got into the act, either playing a position or coaching bases.

“Playing the military on fourth of July weekend is really special because we get to play because of them,” Scottsbluff native and Pioneers player Paul Panduro said. “All of us from our teammates, the coaches, and the fans are really thankful for them and we want to say a huge thank you and a shoot-out to the military.”

Pioneers' Connor Riggs, said it's special to give back to military members.

“It shows tthat we support them and they show us that they support us, too,” Riggs said. “They come out here on their time and they bring in fans for us and let us to be able have a good time.”

Riggs and Panduro are both pitchers but enjoyed the opportunity to play a position.

“This game was a lot of fun. We all joked around and it was fun to play,” Riggs said. “Pitchers like me got to play the field for the first time in years. We all got to be children again and it was a lot fun. I had a lot of fun.”

The atmosphere was enjoyable," Panduro added. "I felt like it was one of our best games we had all year this summer. It was really packed. The fans were really loud. It was really enjoyable to be on the field in playing the military. It was fun.

Panduro played right field and also go on base with some hits. Panduro, who played for Western Nebraska Community College and is currently a member of the Pittsburg State team, said that he still can hit, but not like he used to when he played American Legion baseball for the WESTCO Zephyrs.

“I haven’t swung a bat since last summer when we played against another military team,” Panduro said. “It was really fun but I could tell that my hitting skills have gone down. I am definitely staying with the pitching part.

Riggs, the left-handed pitcher from Kaskaskia College, had a hot hitting day. Riggs, from New Baden, Illinois, went 4-fo-4 on the night.

“It was way better than what I thought I would have done,” Riggs said. “I thought I would get lucky and maybe scratch one single out. I guess I never forgot how to hit and that happens.

“Sadly, I am going back to pitching, but if I could hit, I would,” Riggs said. “But I will have to stick to pitching for now. If the coach does give me an opportunity (to hit) I will definitely take it.

Riggs also had some fun defensively. In the ninth inning, he tossed his glove to the side and played without a fielder’s glove.

“It was a really good atmosphere, probably one of the best since I have been here,” Riggs said. “This atmosphere would be awesome especially on our games that mean quite a bit more. We are really trying to win and beat some really good guys.”