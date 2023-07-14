The 308 United softball team, comprised of players from three Panhandle communities, captured the 18-and-under Class B USSSA Colorado softball championship last weekend in Loveland, Colorado.

Girls from Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance are on the roster for the first-year traveling team, which went 7-0 in the tournament and pushed its season record to 39-11-2 overall. The team won 23 of its last 25 games.

“It is very accomplishing,” Scottsbluff senior Tatum Heimerman said. “We worked so hard for this over the summer and it feels so good to complete something. And even having fun. It is worth it.”

Gering’s Gabby Moreno said the team rebounded from a loss to River City Wolfpack 5-2 the week before.

“It was kind of surreal to win it,” Moreno said. “There were some good teams there that we didn’t know. We had come off a loss last weekend so winning the whole thing felt good.”

Added Scottsbluff’s Marly Laucomer, “It was so fun and so amazing. I still can’t believe it. It was so amazing.”

Alliance twin sisters Hannah and Hallie Schneider said experience will prepare them for junior years for Alliance.

“It was really cool that we got to experience that together and even with the whole team it was a blast,” Hallie said. “It was super fun to have two sets of twins because we really bonded. It was really cool.”

Besides the Schneider twins, the other twins on the team included Gering seniors Liz and Sarah Weiss.

Other members of the 308 United team included Scottsbluff players Heimerman, Adryana Rodriquez, Aleigh Protnier, Laucomer, and Jenna Spengler; Gering players Moreno, Makayla Michaelson, and Jacelyn Brown.

Besides the combining players from different high school programs, the coaches also came together from multiple towns, Scottsbluff’s Dan Fox and Gering’s Jared Micahelson. The two had the idea to form a team like this a few years back.

“It was something me and Jared have been talking about a long time ago, but got it going ab out a year ago in to compete against some of the tougher teams in the nation,” Fox said.

Other coaches include Mike Heimerman, Mike Spengler, Chris Laucomer, and Jeff Schneider, while a couple of the players mom, Sheila Michaelson and Tracy Wiese, tracking the stats.

Moreno said the first couple of practices were very awkward.

“It was nerve racking at first,” she said. “We are rivals with Scottsbluff so we didn’t know if we could join together and be a good team, but we ended up doing it and won.

Laucomer said playing with different people actually helps you as a player in the long run.

“It was different because you are playing with your competition that you normally play against in the season,” she said. “Honestly, it was so fun and you learn stuff from different people and different strategies. You come together and make new friends, so I really like them.”

Coach Michaelson said he is proud of how everyone came together.

“I am just proud of the girls, parents, and coaches for coming together and representing the panhandle the way they did,” he said. “They set the table for future girls and we look for to seeing what they can accomplish on the National level next year.”

Fox said the best part of this team was how the communities came together on and off the field.

“The high note was how the communities reacted to one another. The support from Gering and Scottsbluff and the Alliance people was not separated, we were all close with everyone cheering us on,” he said. “I couldn’t be so much proud of Gering and Scottsbluff and Alliance coming together. It was really cool to see in our area. We played some really good competition at state, and we played some national-level teams when we went back east and did well there.”

308 United went 3-0 in pool play on July 8 when the team defeated the MMW Colorado-Botos 7-0, the Colorado Prowl 3-2, and WYCO 8-2.

“It was very hard competition,” Heimerman said. “We saw a lot of advanced pitching and advanced defense, so that made it very difficult. We struggled at times, but we overcame.”

Hallie Schneider earned the win in the opening game, while Moreno and Michaelson each had two hits.

“The talent was pretty good. They had some pretty good teams down there especially the second, third, and fourth games that we played,” Schneider said. “It was definitely super cool and eye-opening. We got to have a lot more opportunities competition-wise. We got to play a lot more games like competitive games.”

The next game was the closest contest of the tourney as the Prowl led 2-0 heading into 308 United’s final at bat. The big hit was a triple by Michaelson to tie the game. Laucomer then singled and scored the go-ahead run on a Spengler single.

308 United finished off pool play with the win over WYCO as Hallie Schneider and Michaelson each had two hits with Schneider getting a triple.

Bracket play on Sunday saw the team continue their strong play. Laucomer said Sunday’s competition was harder, knowing that it was single elimination.

“We had a bye (on Sunday) while other teams were playing,” she said. “I thought we would be a little nervous that we would be slow when we came out, but we were super on top of it. It was good and we were with it today.”

308 United opened with a 9-1 win over the Ft. Collins Stars-Cruz and then topped the Ft. Collins Stars-Bode 6-3.

308 United topped Ft. Collins Stars-Stalcup 10-6 in one semifinal, while Colorado Altitude earned a 3-2 win over the Colorado Prowl to set up the championship matchup

Heimerman and Moreno both had a home run in the semifnal. Moreno finished with four RBI, while Heimerman scored three runs.

Moreno continued her hot hitting in the championship game as the Bulldog drove in four runs with two doubles. Hannah Schneider picked up the win as she allowed just two hits and one run.

Schneider said her defense helped her in the championship game.

“It was pretty cool (pitching the championship game),” she said. “Also, having the whole team having my back defensively and offensively us putting up a bunch of runs.”

The was greeted from all three communities as they were escorted back into town by the Gering police and sheriff departments.

“That was so cool,” Hannah Schneider said. “Everybody coming here to support us is really fun. Hallie and I are from Alliance.”

Heimerman said this summer’s softball experience helped her tremendously as a player and person as she enters her senior year with the Bearcats.

“I have definitely grown so much,” she said. “People always tell me that they look up to me which means so much and it just grows my game and confidence so much more.”