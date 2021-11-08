Takeaways help Eagles break game open in second half

Cox, who finished the game with 112 yards rushing on 13 carries, had back-to-back carries totaling 60 yards that resulted in another CSC touchdown with 12 minutes left to play. He went 33 yards on the first romp and 27 on the second.

Each team scored on long pass plays as the clock was winding down. The Oregon visitors got the first, a 58-yarder from Gannon Winkler to Thomas Wright for their only touchdown. The Eagles posted the second, a 69-yard strike from Mason Hamilton to Jamal Browder, both freshmen.

Most of the statistics were much closer than the final score. The Eagles ran 71 plays and finished with 400 yards of total offense, while the Wolves had 69 snaps and 389 yards. There was less than a minute of difference in the time of possession.

But the Eagles had four takeaways and didn’t commit any turnovers. As much as anything, that’s what made the difference on the scoreboard.

Holst completed 13 of 28 passes for 133 yards and also ran for 44. The Wolves used three quarterbacks about equally. None of them completed more than 30 percent of his passes, and as a trio the connected on 10 of 33 for 265 yards. Winkler was the leading receiver with 136 yards on four catches. Their leading rusher was Omari Land with 17 carries for 87 yards.