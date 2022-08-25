Tanqary, Bastron win opening invite

Local teams opened up their cross country season at the Scotts Bluff Country Club to race 3.1 miles around the Scotts Bluff Golf Course.

With no Varsity or Junior Varsity divisions, the action started off with the high school girls race with Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary taking the win with a time of 21:21.57, followed by Axi Benish of Leyton, Peyton Paxton of Mullen, Micaiah Fuller of Chadron, Jamie Modec of Scottsbluff, Tyrah American Horse of Gordon-Rushville, Dakota Horstman of Hemingford, Kaylee Charbonneau of Scottsbluff, Jentsyn Fuller of Chadron and Emily Bently of Scottsbluff rounding out the top ten finishers.

Tanquary’s win sets the tone for what looks to be a good season for the Red Raiders.

“I feel pretty good. I knew coming into the race there was going to be a lot of competition, but I just pushed for the best I could, even though it was the first meet it was kind of rough but it was still good,” Tanquary said.

With the competitive season underway, the teams are starting to see the miles run during summer practice pay off.

“I think kids will now understand the importance of the things we’ve been telling them during the summer, ‘hydrate, do this and do that.’ Now that they’ve been through a real race, because we have a large team again, and we have a lot of newbies,” Sidney coach Donna Wiedeburg said. “Now that they’ve been through a race, they start to believe that they can do it, and now that they can see that they can do these things, and looking at the finish line we have a lot of the veteran runners helping the littles, this sport is so beautiful and I am so blessed to be a part of it.”

In the boys race, Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron took the maiden win of the season with a time of 18:07.71, followed by teammate James Adams with a time of 18:58.97.

Following the Bearcat duo was Ben Cassatt-Reina of Alliance, Ty Brady of Crawford, Noah Canas of Sidney, Eddie Griess or Scottsbluff, Elijah Conley of Bridgeport, Travis Cline of Gering, Jashawn Davenport of Sidney, and Gabe Tretter of Leyton filling out the top 10 runners.

The Bearcats are hoping to use the big win and occupation of the first two spots as a trend setter for the rest of the season.

“I get really excited about this meet, I was really excited. It seems like one of those things that everyone looks forward to, it's the starting race of the season and we can get a good start, almost an advantage so we can start off strong,” Bastron said. “From there we can get excited about what the season has to offer.”

Like the other teams, the Bearcats were putting in miles in the morning throughout the summer, and finally got to see it pay off.

“Summer running is a vital part of making sure we are ready for the season, it helps us get in shape and be ready so we’re not taking up time at the beginning of the season getting in shape. So when we get to the season, we can work on getting faster and better and narrowing down those details,” Bastron said.

The community and camaraderie in the cross country community is matched by almost none, with two Sidney finishers being extra special.

The Raiders employ a mentorships program with middle school runners, and at the Panhandle invite Tanquary and mentee Kylee Kampfe both won their respective races.

The other of the Raiders special finishers was one they didn’t think would finish at all.

“We had a gentleman named Preston we didn’t think would finish the 5k, and he ran it today and didn’t think he could finish it but when he did it was one of the highlights of our day,” Wiedeburg said.

Many of the teams will be back on Friday, Sept. 2 for the Gering Invite at Five Rocks Amphitheater.