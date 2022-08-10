Team Ashtyn volleyball tourney a success, 9 teams participated

Nine teams took part in the Team Ashtyn Foundation Glow in the Dark volleyball tournament that was held Sunday at the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering.

Jennifer Schwartz, who heads up the Team Ashtyn Foundation, said doing things like this helps generate funds for families that are dealing with childhood cancer.

“It is important that we continue to provide events like these for the Team Ashtyn Foundation,” she said. “It is always nice to generate funds for our nonprofit, but the awareness and continued marketing helps reach families who need us. The more people who know who we are the more we are able to help. Childhood cancer continues to live in our communities and families continue to be affected. Sadly, this issue is not going away.”

The tourney was scheduled for two divisions, but because of a lack of teams in both divisions, all nine teams were in one division, but they did still award first-place prizes for the adult and high school divisions.

The high school division was won by Arm and Hammer, who took third overall in the tourney. Members of Arm and Hammer were members of the Scottsbluff High School volleyball team with Tierra West, Paige Horne, Payton Burda, Austyn Andreas, and Ella Foote.

The overall winner went to Whistling Kitty Chasers who earned a 3-set, come-from-behind win over We Dig Balls 16-21, 21-15, 15-13. The winning team members included Tyler Patrick, Cody Thompson, Joey Rasnic, Katie Rasnic, Sidnie Stabnow, and Laura Van Housen. The members of the We Dig Ball included Victoria Schwartz, Olivia Schaub, Adia Sherbeyn, Cody Ferguson, Ashton Martin, and Riley Schilz.

The best dressed team honor went to 12 Bad Knees as they wore shorts with names on the back of their shorts that have gone through cancer. Those members included Matthew Meyers, Andrea Meyers, Kaylin Meyers, Jade Ackerman, Tracy Duffield, Evy Duffield, and Stephanie Stricker.

This was the third year of the outdoor grass volleyball tournament and this year, the organizers added a new twist – Glow in the Dark evening play.

“It is always nice to do something new and innovative when it comes to fundraising. I believe that it’s necessary to flavor events up so that numbers continue to increase,” Schwartz said. “I think that some teams struggled with having some down time after pool play. It is hard to get motivated to play again when there is a delay in the schedule. We needed to wait for sunset and that makes motivation to resume play a little harder. Many players had early, first high school practice so the late-night play probably made some younger players anxious for the following morning.

“Next year, we plan to move the tournament to early June and to a Saturday which may help. But it is extremely difficult to find the perfect time. I am confident in saying that most of the teams did love the glow in the dark play, even with the circumstances that some teams may have had.”

The tournament saw plenty of good play. Teams played rounds of round-robin matches all in the afternoon and then played a single-elimination tourney at dusk so they could use glow-in-the-dark balls and lights on the nets.

The tournament portion of play started as 2 Legit 2 Hit downed 12 Bad Knees in the opening game 21-12, 21-17. The quarterfinals saw Whistling Kitty Chasers top 2 Legit 2 Hit 21-5, 21-6 followed by Arm and Hammer needing three sets to down Monument Elite 21-19, 14-21, 15-1. The other quarterfinal games saw We Dig Balls top We Showed Up 21-9, 21-13 while Net Killers topped BPT Dream Team 21-0, 21-7.

The semifinals saw We Dig Balls topping Net Killers 21-17, 21-15 while Whistling Kitty Chasers beat Arm and Hammer 21-6, 21-7, which set up the championship game that ended at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Schwartz said that this year’s tournament was a success because of all the help she received. Schwartz said Jo Mikesell deserves the majority of the credit.

“She and her family spent the entire day there making sure that it ran smoothly and handled complaints,” Schwartz said. “I appreciate her so much and the free service she gives to the foundation. She asks for nothing in return and does it out of the goodness of her heart.”

Schwartz was also appreciative of many others in the community that donated time to help out the Team Ashtyn Foundation.

“Kristen Juelfs took a lead role in helping with the preparations. She also spent the day filling in where she was needed. Megan and Shelby Bewley did all the score keeping and took very few, if any, breaks. These two young ladies are about as good as you can get when it comes to volunteers.”

Some other people helped donated prizes and services including Roger Schwartzkopf who was the shirt sponsor and Lisa Weborg provided the facility, equipment and financial assistance.

“We are very grateful for their partnership and willingness to help,” Schwartz said. “Nebraska Machinery donated the generator and had it setup for us ready to use. A&A Porta Potties donated one of their products for us to use. This community has always supported our mission and will do what they can when asked. I am sure thankful for that.”

Schwartz said that Ashtyn Martin, an employee of the Weborg Centre, was instrumental in helping in a time of need.

“Ashtyn Martin was instrumental in assisting us throughout the day,” Schwartz said. “We needed a couple extra extension cords and power strips and he obliged. He is one awesome kid who went above and beyond and always having a smile on his face. I always get anxious when dealing with glow in the dark items. We did a lot of experimenting with that equipment to ensure that those would do what we needed, not impede play and work properly. Those items can also be very costly.

“Some of the items we passed out to players and spectators were products we had left over from previous events. However, the lights for the net, black lights, glow stakes, and balls (we trialed a lot to keep them soft and almost similar to regulation ones) needed to be purchased, and most of them did what we envisioned. The two glow volleyballs were ridiculously expensive but were pretty awesome! If we continue with this event, it will be nice to have these in the future and keep future costs down.”