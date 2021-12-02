Teams compete in first day of Western Conference Tournament

Teams descended upon Scottsbluff, Mitchell and Gering for the first day of the Western Conference Basketball Tournament. The first game in the Scottsbluff portion of play saw the Sidney girls, and boys coming away victorious as well as the Mitchell girls.
The first game of the afternoon was a 92-10 Sidney victory over the Arvada Bulldogs. The Red Raiders came out strong scoring 56 points before Arvada managed to get on the board and went into halftime up 62-4.
“We did a decent job playing fast and running the court today, we were able to get some easy baskets and in the first quarter our defensive intensity was good and it helped set the tone,” Sidney girls coach Tyler Shaw said.
The Red Raiders defense was a key factor in their blow out win keeping Arvada scoreless through the first quarter and forcing multiple turnovers.
“One of the things we’re going to try to do this year is try to be able to up the defensive intensity at times, whether it’s in full court or half court press,” Shaw said.
With a commanding win such as this, Sidney has high hopes going into the rest of the tournament and season.
“This is a tough way to start the season with three games in a row and you know you’re going to go against quality opponents. It doesn’t matter which team we play they’re going to be a quality opponent,” Shaw said.
In the closest game of the night, the Mitchell Tiger girls defeated the Alliance Bulldogs 48-41. The close back and forth matchup led to exciting action with both teams playing extremely physical as well as spreading the court and knocking down many three-point shots.
“For a first game, I thought we did pretty well. I thought we had some confidence issues when we were trying to get the ball worked in, we stepped up our defensive intensity which I thought was good for the first game,” Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said.
Like the Tigers, the Alliance Bulldogs were also working through first game jitters in Coach Stephen Crile’s Alliance coaching debut.
“I thought we came out and competed really hard. This is my first year here and all I’ve been asking the girls to do is come in and compete day in and day out, and that’s what they did,” Crile said. “They were a little nervous to start the game, we had some things that we could clean up, but we’re getting there.”
Throughout the game, neither team shied away from the long ball, both shooting and making their fair share of three-point shots.
“Watching film on the girls last year, I told them we need to go ahead and shoot the ball. We’re confident in our shooting ability and if it’s open, we’re going to go ahead and take the shot,” Crile said.
Like the Bulldogs, the Tigers felt confident in the 3-pointers.
“This year, it wasn’t a huge focus for us, but we have some girls that can knock those down,” Harvey said. I like the confidence in those shots, that if they’re open we’re going to take it and it opens up our posts underneath.”
Finally the Sidney boys took on Alliance in a 56-46 Red Raider win. Like many of the other teams, both these teams are still knocking off the rust from the offseason.
“The nerves are incredible for new guys and experienced guys. Kids put so much time into things and they want to do well,” Alliance boys coach Michael Baker said. “We talk about controlling emotions and managing how you feel, and we did okay but the kids are going to get caught up in that.”
The Red Raiders also used this game to find a rhythm for the new season.
“This looked like a first game for both teams in a lot of ways,” Sidney Coach Austin Lewis said. “We know Alliance and we have their calling card, they always come out and play hard, and they do that every year. So, we weathered that storm and the good runs they make and do the best we can.”
One setback the Bulldogs had was their lack of experience with only one returning player.
“We’re a largely inexperienced team. We only have one returning player from last year, so it’s a whole new cast of guys for us,” Baker said. “Our inexperience was the difference, but we’re really pleased and this is something we can build on. Most of our mistakes from tonight are correctable, some of the mistakes we made we can fix and have a nice season.”
In the second day of the tournament The Sidney boys will take on Sterling at 6:30 p.m. at WNCC. The Sidney girls will play Chadron at 5:00 p.m. at WNCC, and the Mitchell girls will face Scottsbluff at 8:00 p.m. at WNCC.
