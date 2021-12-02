Teams compete in first day of Western Conference Tournament

Like the Bulldogs, the Tigers felt confident in the 3-pointers.

“This year, it wasn’t a huge focus for us, but we have some girls that can knock those down,” Harvey said. I like the confidence in those shots, that if they’re open we’re going to take it and it opens up our posts underneath.”

Finally the Sidney boys took on Alliance in a 56-46 Red Raider win. Like many of the other teams, both these teams are still knocking off the rust from the offseason.

“The nerves are incredible for new guys and experienced guys. Kids put so much time into things and they want to do well,” Alliance boys coach Michael Baker said. “We talk about controlling emotions and managing how you feel, and we did okay but the kids are going to get caught up in that.”

The Red Raiders also used this game to find a rhythm for the new season.

“This looked like a first game for both teams in a lot of ways,” Sidney Coach Austin Lewis said. “We know Alliance and we have their calling card, they always come out and play hard, and they do that every year. So, we weathered that storm and the good runs they make and do the best we can.”

One setback the Bulldogs had was their lack of experience with only one returning player.